Nguyen worked on award-winning magazine
Bethel University student Thanh Nguyen captured an indelible photo of Murti, a 60-year-old Indian woman who creates firestarters from the manure she collects from her six water buffalo.
Murti has suffered physical and sexual abuse from the family of a man she wed through an arranged marriage, who killed himself when she was 19.
She and her sister own land and a one-bedroom house but carry sticks to fight off her father-in-law, who has thrown bricks at them and Murti’s son in a land ownership dispute fueled by centuries of cultural tradition and misogyny.
Nguyen, of Burnsville, shot the lead photo in a story about Murti in Textura, a magazine produced by 20 Bethel journalism and design students who visited India in January.
The photo captures Murti, resolute and unsmiling, in a doorway of her stone-walled house, carrying on her head a large vessel of ground grass clippings for the buffalo.
Nguyen, who is studying graphic design and art at the St. Paul university, was part of a team of five that sat around a fire in the village of Titram, four hours from Delhi, and heard Murti’s tale of hardship and resolve over decades of abuse from her late first husband’s family.
Most of the magazine, which has been racking up college press and design awards since it came out in March, focuses on the struggles of Indian women and girls.
“That was our main focus for the magazine in the end,” said Nguyen, who came to the United States from Vietnam in 2006 and graduated from Burnsville High School in 2017. “We actually didn’t think that it would be that way, but then we found out that these female voices needed to be heard, especially in India. That just became our main subject — women.”
The magazine project, under the direction of Scott Winter, chair of Bethel’s English and Journalism Department and advisor to school news outlet The Clarion, has already received two awards from the Universities and Colleges Design Association.
Students who worked on the project recently won several individual awards from the Associated Collegiate Press.
Winter has a contact in India who paired the Bethel students with Indian students to help them find subjects for their profiles, Nguyen said.
“It’s so important to get to know the subjects firsthand before writing a story,” said Nguyen, a freelance designer for The Clarion who has served as its design managing editor. “We try to make that clear — we’re not there just for the story, we’re there to get to know them and form a relationship with them.”
Spending time with Murti and her sister in their village in the state of Haryana inspired Nguyen’s own blog post at the Textura Indian Magazine website, www.seektextura.com.
“My team and I decided to shut off the cameras and gave her space,” Nguyen, adding that the men sitting in on the interview left, hoping it would make Murti more comfortable.
She’s a “great example of a strong woman in her community” and emblematic of women in the magazine who have clung to hope despite abuse and violence, Nguyen wrote.
“Since coming to Haryana, I recognized how similar the culture is to Vietnam, especially when it comes to women,” she wrote. “Women are constantly minimized as a servant for her husband and to please the family. They are deemed less valuable and their dreams don’t matter as much. Though these women have experienced oppression, they walked away independently and have a stronger vision of how they want to manage their lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.