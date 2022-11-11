Incumbents win Burnsville council race

Kealey, Workman differ on 2023 levy increase
Burnsville City Council incumbents Dan Kealey and Vince Workman held off two challengers Tuesday to win reelection to four-year terms.
Burnsville City Council incumbents Dan Kealey and Vince Workman held off two challengers Tuesday to win reelection to four-year terms.
Kealey, elected to a fifth term, was the top vote-getter with 10,484 (29.2%). Workman, elected to a second term, got 9,971 votes (27.7%).
Chris John, chair of the city’s Planning Commission, ran third with 7,968 votes (22.2%). Kriystauhl Fitchett, chair of the city’s Economic Development Commission, got 7,303 votes (20.3%).
Kealey said he ran a comprehensive campaign with signs in key spots around town, digital and print ads and exhaustive door-knocking, though he “couldn’t get to all the apartments.”
“You have to work it,” said Kealey, 65. “You have to have a good plan and you have to be dedicated to get out there every single day you can, every week, certainly every Saturday and Sunday.”
Said Workman, “I am grateful that people see that I’m here for the right reasons.” During the campaign he said he cautioned against party entanglements in city politics and saw the local DFL Party publicly endorse Fitchett and John.
“My job has always been ... to represent Burnsville at large and not certain segments, political parties or otherwise,” said Workman, 36. “I’m here to represent an entire community. I think that message was heard, and I’m grateful for the second place finish last night.”
The winners differ on the proposed 14.5% increase in the 2023 city levy the council will vote on in December.
Kealey said he could support an 8.9% alternative the council had also discussed. He said it would add eight police positions and three fire/EMS positions to the understaffed city next year.
The 14.5% increase, which raises $2.5 million more than the 8.9% increase by freezing the tax rate at its 2022 level and capitalizing on rising property values, is “just a money grab,” Kealey said.
“That is way too much at a time when people’s budgets are under attack with inflation, gas, groceries,” he said.
Noting that some other cities are also considering double-digit hikes, Workman said 2023 is time to “rip the Bandaid off” to avoid another potential double-digit levy increase in 2024.
“We have been shortsighted in our staffing levels for public safety, and we need to fix that,” he said. “We have been behind on how aggressive we want to be on economic development and redevelopment, and we do need to address that, too. But the intention of voting for the 14 this year was to stabilize and keep an average, modest number at least into the next four or five years.”
