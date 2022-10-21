Incumbent Reyer faces Smith in House District 52A

Candidates in House District 52A, which includes portions of Eagan and Burnsville, are incumbent Rep. Liz Reyer, DFL-Eagan, and Fern A. Smith, the Republican-endorsed candidate from Eagan. Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Liz Reyer, incumbent
Age: 65
Family: Husband Jim and four adult children
Occupation: Business consultant and certified executive coach
Education: Bachelor’s in Chinese from the University of Minnesota, Master’s in political science from The Ohio State University
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Current member of the Minnesota House of Representatives. Past member of the Eagan Athletic Association and Eastview Hockey Association boards. Past charitable gambling manager for Eastview Hockey Association. Volunteer in public schools, community volunteer in a variety of settings, social justice activist.
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
We need to ensure that schools across the state have the resources they need by equalizing funding rather than asking local property taxpayers to close the gap with levies or referendums, and by removing the funding burden of the SPED and EL cross-subsidies from districts.
To ensure that we have schools that are welcoming to all students, I would support legislation to make strategic investments that give all children an equitable start in life through free pre-K programming; recruit, train, and retain teachers of color; make rigorous course offerings available to all students; and invest in parent involvement.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
Years of hard work went into ensuring that abortion access is allowed under the Minnesota Constitution, yet my colleagues across the aisle keep attempting to pass laws that chip away at this fundamental right. This is why I support changes to state law such as the Protect Reproductive Options Act (House File 259) that would not only protect but also expand access to reproductive freedom. As a member of the Reproductive Freedom Caucus, I have and will continue to support legislation that ensures a Minnesotan’s right to make choices about their own bodies.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
Gun violence affects many more than just the victims of the horrific mass shootings that we hear about in the news. We must also take steps to prevent loss of life and trauma to communities from individual shootings, including suicide, which is the biggest source of gun violence in Minnesota. Within the bounds of the Second Amendment, we must ensure safe storage of guns, require universal background checks, manage access to guns in public places, remove military style weapons from our communities and our streets, and ensure that guns are not available to people who may harm themselves or others.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
I am satisfied with the state’s election security. I am thankful, there is no evidence that widespread voter fraud or misconduct occurred here in Minnesota or anywhere in the country during the 2020 election.
Our ultimate goal must be to enact and promote strong election measures that encourage voter turnout and broaden the base of participation, while rigorously protecting voters’ rights and ensuring honest and fair elections. I will continue to support efforts toward this end, such as expanding voter registration options, increasing access to early voting and voting by mail, and restoring the right to vote for Minnesotans living in our community on probation and parole. I am proud that Minnesota has the highest voter turnout in the country, and I think we should work to increase access to voting, not decrease it.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
I would not support a bill that creates an ill-defined blanket ban on lessons that cause people to feel discomfort on account of their race. Rather, I favor providing education that sheds light on the real racial disparities in our society: Minnesota is ranked among the worst in the U.S. for racial equity on virtually every indicator (education, employment, income, homeownership, poverty rate).
Teaching students about communities other than their own is an important asset for teachers and families. It ensures that they can more fully understand their students and help them achieve the best possible outcomes. I think we do a disservice to our children if we outlaw them from learning about their own history. We need to create more pathways for educators and parents to work together to help all students succeed, not put in place laws that add more barriers.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
In spite of a split Legislature, we passed many great bipartisan bills during my first term: providing a historic increase in public school funding, financial support for frontline workers, investments in affordable child care, and funding for more than 100 projects to protect our environment, among others. In addition, all 14 of the bills I carried that were signed into law were bipartisan.
However, we missed an important opportunity to use the surplus to support Minnesotans. This session, Democrats put forward proposals to cut $4 billion in taxes, eliminate the tax on Social Security benefits, match funds for roads and bridges necessary to unlock federal funds, and fund student mental health, special education and literacy programs. Unfortunately, our Republican colleagues walked away from passing these important measures.
I’m committed to finding areas where I can work with my colleagues of all parties to solve the challenging issues we face.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
A DFL-controlled state government will focus on ensuring that every Minnesotan has the opportunity to thrive in every aspect. We will provide the comprehensive and affordable health care system that all Minnesotans need. This includes access to affordable prescription drugs and full reproductive freedom. We will create an education system that allows all to thrive by fully funding affordable child care and public education from pre-K through job training and higher education. We will respond to the climate crisis by transitioning to 100% clean energy by 2040 and by investing in transit, roads, bridges, and EV infrastructure. We will create access to safe and affordable housing for all by ensuring equal access to housing and creating tenant protections for renters. We will work to reduce racial and economic disparities by fighting for equity for all. The Legislature will work to build a stronger, healthier, and more just Minnesota.
Fern A. Smith
Age: 70
Family: Single, no children
Occupation: Retired
Education: BS in Christian studies, North Central University; MA in intercultural leadership, Crown College
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I have not held any elected or appointed positions. I have volunteered on the committee in my local BPOU and have been an election judge for over 10 years in Bloomington and recently in Eagan.
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
Outside of reducing school administration costs and increasing the quality of teachers hired, the solution is simple. Get back to teaching education basics – reading, writing, math, science, civics and shop. Remove the focus on ideologies and political agenda and get back to teaching excellence and preparing children for success in life. Leave things like sex education and morality issues and traditional beliefs to parents as God meant it to be. There should be school choice so parents can send their children to schools that best suit their child’s needs and lines up with their deeply held convictions.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
I would support changes to state law. As the Constitution of the United States supports no constitutional right to abortion, Doe v. Gomez which is similar to Roe v. Wade should be overturned in the state of Minnesota. State law currently allows abortion up to the moment of birth which is extreme. I am pro-life with some exceptions. I would not like to see Minnesota descend to the level of legalizing infanticide as California did recently. Someone has to fight for the child and I intend to do so.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
We already have a number gun laws that are either ignored or not enforced. I would look at some new proposals that do not infringe on 2nd Amendment rights. Criminals don’t obey laws. When crimes are committed, they should serve their reasonable and appropriate sentence.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
I am not satisfied with the state’s election security process. The Secretary of State’s “consent decree” changes caused many questions and made the administration of voting very difficult. I would like to see voter ID implemented, provisional votes not counted until they are verified and voters rolls cleaned up routinely to accurately reflect eligible voters. Every person has access to getting a Minnesota driver’s license or a photo ID. We need to make sure all deceased individuals are removed from the voter rolls and only eligible citizens are voting. Absentee voting is good as long as we can verify the person by signature and the ballots are received within the date specified to be counted. Election judges must also be assigned that represent both parties accurately and equally.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
Yes, I would support legislation that does not divide our students by race into those oppressed and the oppressors. This is not healthy and causes division. Children need to be able to be children and not subjected to CRT rhetoric and ideology.
As far as cultural competency for teacher licensing it depends on what you espouse to be cultural competency. If it includes adherence to CRT, woke theology, sexualizing children and exclusion of parental right to know what their children are being taught, requirements to teach things that are against your principles and deeply held convictions and faith, then yes, I would support a bill that would prohibit these things.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
We have to work together and listen to each other’s concerns. We must not just go with the flow but ask questions and reassess if we see we are going in the wrong direction. We would need to evaluate the budget and all pending and future plans and taxpayer needs. We need a clear list of priorities from our constituents so we can act in their best long-term interests. I am only one person in the legislature but when working together we can hopefully come to a consensus.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
The priorities should be on public safety and security protecting all citizens in the community from young to old. We need to protect all constitutional rights and have accountability and good management from all legislators for constituent priorities. The next specific issues would also be priorities.
1. Spending reform - inflation relief
2. Tax reform
3. Education - geared toward basic competencies and excellence
4. Bolster infrastructure
5. Regulation reform - decrease for small business and farmers
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.