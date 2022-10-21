Incumbent Port faces Myhra in Senate District 55

Candidates in Senate District 55, which includes part of north central Burnsville, all of south Burnsville and all of Savage, are Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, and Pam Myhra, of Burnsville, the Republican-endorsed candidate. Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Pam Myhra
Age: 65
Family: My husband, Chuck, and I have been married 41 years and we raised our three children in Burnsville.
Occupation: Certified public accountant with an active license
Education: I am a Burnsville Senior High School graduate; earned an associate of arts from Grace Christian University, Grand Rapids, Michigan; and earned a bachelor of arts in business administration from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Elected positions: two terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives to represent portions of Burnsville and Savage from 2011-14.
Appointed positions: minority party House legislative liaison to the Minnesota Early Learning Council and the Minnesota Youth Council from 2013-14.
Volunteer positions: Minnesota Federation of Republican Women (MNFRW), state president 2016-18; MNFRW state first vice president and membership chair 2015-16. Bethesda Church, Savage, AWANA commander 2009-10; AWANA Girl’s Club director 1993-2003, 2005-09; Bethesda Church Women’s ministry chair 1997-2001; Bethesda Church Parenting Class facilitator/teacher 1996-2009. Scott County Home Educators (SCHE) Service Over Self coordinator and co-coordinator 2001-09; SCHE Yearbook co-coordinator 2006-08.
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
Only half our students can read at grade level. Though state education funding has only increased in the last 10 years, including historic increases last year, test scores continue to drop. I do not think funding is the root of the problem. I have heard from parents they want education to be focused on core academics: reading, math, and science. Parents have also said they want to be treated as partners in their children’s education, not adversaries. State government can incentivize the focus on academics and empower the parent’s role in their child’s education.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
Abortion is a constitutional right in Minnesota because of the 1995 Doe v. Gomez decision. The state Legislature cannot alter that position; to change Minnesota abortion law requires a new Minnesota Supreme Court ruling or majority vote of Minnesotans to amend the Minnesota Constitution.
I value life at all stages, at all levels of development, in all locations, and of all ethnic groups. I believe a woman has a right to self defense if her pregnancy threatens her life. I also believe state government should encourage alternatives to abortion, provide safeguards for vulnerable females, and support women experiencing an unwanted pregnancy.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported a 23.9% increase in violent crime in the seven-county metro area last year. This increase is on top of the previous year’s 16.0% increase. Residents of our community are disturbed by this, and the deplorable Defund the Police efforts witnessed over the last two years. I support tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders and tightening our judicial system to ensure judges can’t release repeat violent offenders without jail time. Law-abiding gun owners in Minnesota who want to protect themselves from this crime wave are not the problem, criminals are.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
There are numerous everyday activities that require a government-issued ID. For example, a government ID is required to buy beer at a football game, to receive medical care, to buy a fishing license. I have heard deep concerns from numerous people in our district. I understand their worry about election integrity would be neutralized by the reasonable measure of requiring a government-issued ID to vote. To dispel their concern their vote is not being canceled out by an invalid vote, I will advocate for the requirement of a government-issued ID to vote.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
After the experience of serving four years in the Minnesota House of Representatives, I have a personal policy of not giving my support to bills I have not had the chance to review in their entirety; one small word can alter the meaning of an entire bill. Nevertheless, I have been listening to the concerns of parents and their overwhelming top priority for their children’s education is academic achievement. Teacher’s licensing/relicensing should most importantly focus on how to impart excellence in academic skills in reading, math, and science.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
I will use the same leadership style in the Minnesota Senate as I effectively used in the Minnesota House. I listen and work to address points of division that block agreement. While a state representative I chief-authored four bills unanimously passed in the House and signed into law. Colleagues on both sides of the aisle recognized I would give them respect and a fair hearing of their concerns.
Much of last session’s estimated $9 billion budget surplus should be used for permanent tax cuts to help relieve some of the financial stress Minnesotans are experiencing from 40-year-high inflation. I would also support law enforcement by increasing their numbers and ensuring they have the tools they need to keep us safe. Finally, I would give teachers the literacy training they need to get students back on track and give students the mental health support they need after the pandemic.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
No matter which party is in control of the governorship, the Minnesota House, and the Minnesota Senate, my legislative priorities will stay the same: permanent tax relief for all Minnesotans to help deal with 40-year-high inflation; safe streets and communities to deal with the dramatic increase in violent crimes; and improvements in educational outcomes by focusing on core academics of reading, math, and science, and empowering parent’s role in their child’s education. I will listen to and work for the people of our district to best serve their needs.
Lindsey Port, incumbent
Age: 40
Family: Married, spouse Steve, two children
Occupation: Nonprofit advisor and consultant
Education: University of Minnesota
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: State senator, elected in 2020
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
Due to chronic underfunding of our public schools, local communities have been burdened with levies and referendums, hurting seniors and families with modest incomes. Even so, districts struggle for resources. This year, numerous districts faced deficits requiring cuts to staff and services. Inevitably, class sizes get bigger and educational quality suffers. It is inexcusable that higher-income communities can offer state- of-the-art resources to their students while public schools in middle- and lower-income communities struggle to provide books, fix crumbling infrastructure, and offer basic mental health resources for their students. I call for the state to adequately fund public education. It’s in the state’s interest: Well-educated graduates help Minnesota businesses prosper. Our state’s general education funding formula is over 30 years old; it should be revised to better account for inflation and increased costs due to mandated services.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
Reproductive rights are a human rights issue. Minnesota currently is an island of service in the Midwest and we must work to protect and expand access to reproductive care, such as abortion, contraception, and accurate and age-appropriate sex education. We cannot say we are a free society when more than half of the population does not have the ability to make medical decisions with their doctor. It is our role to ensure this right is protected and expanded in Minnesota by codifying the right to abortion into state law.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
I support legislation requiring background checks on all gun sales and legislation allowing extreme risk protection orders (“red flag” laws). I also support a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines as well as funding for education on the safe storage of firearms and ammunition.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
Protecting and expanding our democracy has never been more important. That’s why I introduced the Democracy for the People Act. We have to keep in place the policies we know increase participation and combat disenfranchisement such as same-day registration and early voting. We have to continue calling out and shutting down legislation that creates inequitable voting restrictions, and expand our efforts to get people to the polls. To ensure safe and secure elections we have to continue training our election judges and the general public on election procedures.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
I do not believe that American history can be told truthfully when we choose to leave out significant information and only include parts we are comfortable hearing. That is not an honest or truthful retelling of American history, and parents want their children to be told the truth in their curricula — not lied to for the sake of their own comfort. I know it can be difficult to learn about the cruel history and even current reality of white supremacy and systemic racism in our nation. But unless we choose to push past that discomfort, confront it, learn from it, and fight against it, these cycles will only continue. Additionally, cultural competency should be a non-negotiable for teacher licensing. Minnesota is blessed with students representing many cultures and traditions and it should be a bare minimum requirement for educators to know how to hold space for that.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Most bills that we work on in the Legislature, and nearly all the bills I worked to get passed, are bipartisan. However, over the last few years, we’ve seen political games and power plays increase at the Capitol and across the country. There has been a lack of willingness to work together to get things done for Minnesotans. Our job as senators is to actually do the work to pass legislation and get it codified into law. This year, the Senate Republicans refused to pass the bills that they promised Minnesota they would and had a hand in negotiating in the final weeks of session, preferring to hold back the surplus, including vital education funding and cutting Social Security taxes, from our communities in hope that they win this fall and can spend it how they want.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
Codifying the right to abortion and reproductive care into state law, combating rising costs by outlawing price gouging, supporting the recruitment and retention of law enforcement to keep our communities safe, increasing investment in affordable housing, and adequately funding public education so every student is able to receive a world class education.
