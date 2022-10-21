Incumbent Hanson faces Kroetch in House District 55A

Candidates in House District 55A, which includes northwest Burnsville and all of Savage, are Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Burnsville, and Gabriela Kroetch, the Republican-endorsed candidate from Savage. Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Jess Hanson, incumbent
Age: 36
Family: Single parent of two
Occupation: Health insurance
Education: Bachelor of science in social work, St. Catherine University, 2018; Master’s advocacy and political leadership, Metropolitan State University, in progress
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I am the current representative in 56A. I serve on the higher education, human services, behavioral health, and agriculture committees. I was named the policymaker of the year by the National Association of Social Workers Minnesota Chapter and was recognized with a certificate of appreciation from the Minnesota Council on Disability for being a champion for people with disabilities. I was the volunteer executive director of the Minnesota Campaign for Full Legalization, advocating to end cannabis prohibition in Minnesota. I’ve coached youth soccer, volunteered with various community organizing groups, and mentored dozens of young leaders.
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
Kids learn best in safe and supportive environments. They need smaller class sizes, more mental health resources, and well-supported teachers. We must fix the special education cross-subsidy, recruit and retain high-quality teachers, and re-evaluate the funding formula. We also need to pass my Beyond Bullying bill to ensure every kid is protected from the harms of racism, sexism, homophobia, ableism, and religious discrimination. We must fully fund public education so that we can recruit and retain teachers for smaller class sizes and make sure every school has a nurse and social worker available to students.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
Yes, we need to codify protections for access to safe abortions into law. I will always support a Minnesotan’s right to choose when and how to start a family without the intrusion of politicians. I’ve always been transparent and unapologetic in my stance on this. I have not wavered nor changed my position, and voters can count on me to protect their rights to receive or provide health care services like abortions. We must also support families by lowering child care costs, passing paid family medical leave, earned sick and safe time, and middle-class tax cuts.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
We need to pass red flag laws to keep guns out of the hands of people who are a threat to themselves or others with penalties for falsely triggering enforcement. We also need to continue to prosecute straw purchases and pass universal background checks. Everyone deserves to be safe in their community, and safe storage laws save lives. Reducing gun violence is critical to addressing community safety, and we can both reduce gun violence while respecting the Second Amendment.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
Yes. Safe and secure elections are alive and well in Minnesota. We can continue to expand voting rights by restoring voting rights to people who’ve served their time for felony offenses. We also need to protect our existing voter registration, early voting, and absentee voting laws. We can expand a free and fair democracy by strengthening campaign finance laws to get dark money out of elections, making Election Day a holiday, and implementing automatic voter registration.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
Absolutely not. If children are old enough to experience the harms of racism, they’re also old enough to learn why it’s wrong. Teaching kids how to make sure everyone is treated with dignity and respect should not be controversial. We have a history in this country of failing to treat all people right, and we must break that cycle. We know better, so it is important that we do better. I support cultural competency training for teachers because learning is a lifelong process, and missing this sort of training has lifelong consequences for the children they interact with. I worked with youth around the state on our Beyond Bullying bill to require every school district to have a policy in place to address the harmful racism happening in schools because kids don’t deserve to go to school and be abused and hurt for being who they are.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
To break the gridlock, we need elected officials who are not in it to become powerful but rather to serve the people. I broke the gridlock to pass my bill to create an office for a Youth Foster Ombudsperson, and we passed this into law with broad bipartisan support. The majority of the bills I passed into law were supported by both sides of the aisle, and we need more of that. I believe politics is how we care about each other and that we deserve a responsible government, and those principles helped me get good work done for our community.
We need to invest in education, disability services, middle-class tax breaks, and infrastructure. We cannot allow our existing systems to continue to suffer from years of underfunding, and that includes getting more money back into the hands of hardworking low- and middle-class families.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
We need to pass legislation that empowers and protects people. We need to strengthen protections for women’s health care access, pass common-sense gun violence prevention, fully fund our education system, remediate the Burnsville Freeway Landfill, invest in underfunded disability services, fix the special education cross-subsidy, pass paid family medical leave and earned sick and safe time, invest in climate change measures and invest in community safety and homelessness solutions.
We don’t believe that simply complaining about a problem is a solution, so we are dedicated to solving the issues facing Minnesotans with care, compassion, and kindness. We believe everyone deserves safety, health, and the opportunity to thrive. We believe everyone has dignity and worth, and we oppose all forms of dehumanization. Our policies seek to improve the quality of life in Minnesota. It is my honor to serve this community, and I’ll always fight for what makes life better for us.
Gabriela Kroetch
Age:43
Family: Not given
Occupation: Not given
Education: Not given
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Not given
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
Minnesota children scored lower in math and reading last year than their peers in Mississippi even though we spent approximately $20 billion on education versus Mississippi’s $3 billion. It’s going to take a multifaceted approach starting with a comprehensive review of policies, mandates, and various measures adopted by the Minnesota Department of Education that have progressively worsened the academic outcome of our student scores over the last decade. Let’s figure out what works and what doesn’t and let’s make Minnesota once again the national leader in education that it used to be. We owe it to our children.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
Doe v. Gomez established a state constitutional right to abortion on demand in Minnesota in 1994. This right remains protected by the state Constitution even with Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision legalizing abortion in the United States, being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court this year. With the Minnesota Supreme Court holding a 5-2 liberal majority I believe any attempts to make changes to this law would be futile and likely tied up in court for decades.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
As a first-generation immigrant who came here from a country gripped by the oppressive clutches of decades-lasting communism that ensued shortly after disarming their citizens, I am in full support of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and to the rights it provides all U.S. citizens.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
Forty-six out of 47 European countries require photo ID to vote. I consider this a common-sense integrity measure that is in fact widely popular among people. It isn’t beyond reason to ask voters to confirm their identity and eligibility prior to allowing them to cast a ballot. Such commonplace provisions are the rule, not the exception among Western democracies. Lax or non-existent voter ID requirements open our country to possible fraud. Seventy-four percent of European countries ban absentee voting completely. One can only theorize that those countries had to deal with election inconsistencies and decided the best way to eliminate any possibilities of fraud was to ban absentee voting altogether. Can our voting process be improved? Certainly. These improvements can be debated and voted on should our Legislature decide to address them.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that can cause people to feel “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why and why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why and why not?
I am not quite familiar with this particular proposal, so I won’t speculate on it. I do believe we should teach the history of our country in an unbiased way — both the good and the bad. When teaching history, we should not shame any students for the acts of others — both when discussing current events and when learning about our country’s past.
I do not support cultural competency for teaching licensing/relicensing as I don’t believe it is necessary for teachers to be effective at teaching academic courses such as math, reading, writing, history, and science in public or private schools.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
It is truly a sad situation that legislative gridlock has become a norm in our state. To finish a session in the gridlock served no Minnesotan family. One of the possible solutions to this problem could be to vote on individual bills instead of big omnibus bills. It would bring clarity and transparency to our legislative process, and constituents would know where their representatives stand on every single issue. Instead, we’re comfortable with our elected officials voting on an omnibus a few hundred pages long, bills that often include many different laws. For example, in 1973 the Minnesota Legislature enacted 783 individual laws. That is a stark difference from what we were able to enact in 2021 — only 45 laws. Let’s bring efficiency and effectiveness back to our Minnesotan families. We deserve it.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
Inflation, crime, and education. These are the current issues for most Minnesotans that need to be addressed and resolved. We cannot stop inflation, but we can certainly pass meaningful and permanent tax cuts such as the Social Security tax with other tax relief to alleviate the pains we’re all feeling at the gas pumps and grocery stores while paying higher energy bills too.
According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension 2021 report, murders in Minnesota are up 71%, and aggravated assaults are up 62% since 2018. Soft-on-crime policies are making our communities less safe. We need to support law enforcement, increase penalties for repeat and violent criminals, and enforce mandatory minimum sentencing.
Academic excellence should be at the forefront of our government’s effort to improve the educational outcomes of our children. Nearly 45% of our students assessed are not performing at grade level in math. One must ask why.
