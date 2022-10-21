Incumbent Carlson faces Lowell in Senate District 52

Candidates in Senate District 52, which includes most of Eagan, Mendota Heights and a portion of Burnsville, are incumbent Sen. Jim Carlson, DFL-Eagan, and Stephen Lowell, the Republican-endorsed candidate from Eagan. Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Jim Carlson, incumbent
Age: 75
Family: Wife Gayle, retired teacher; two adult children - Lindsay Carlson, attorney, Latham & Watkins; David Carlson, production engineer, Facebook
Occupation: Retired 3M engineer
Education: BME University of Minnesota
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Fourteen years as Minnesota senator, Board of Minnesota Council for the Gifted and Talented, fundraiser for Juvenile Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis Society, Cancer Society, Anaphylaxis and Food Allergy Association, honorary member of Mendota Mdewakanton Dakota Tribal Community, Habitat for Humanity volunteer, First Robotics volunteer, YMCA volunteer, Dakota Woodlands volunteer, street cleanup volunteer, buckthorn removal volunteer, reader at Burnsville and Eagan early education and elementary schools, class visitor and host for Eagan and Burnsville high school classes, Youth in Government host, “visiting wizards” demonstrator.
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
Our No. 1 problem is large class sizes and inadequate staffing. We are at the bottom of the U.S. in the counselor/student ratio. This aggravates student development, discipline, opportunity and a host of what weighs on students and inhibits their success. I have been visiting E-12 classes for many years and see students jammed in areas designed for 20, occupied by 35, with no teaching-assistant help.
Governor Walz attempted to fix underfunding E-12 by directing more state funds to reduce the “cross-subsidy” where regular ed funds are redirected to federally-mandated Special Education. A 2022 special session could finish this bill.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
The right of a woman to make health care decisions is a confidential and sacred decision only between a woman, her doctor, her family and her spiritual guidance. If any change in law is needed, it should codify this human right and keep the government out of deciding procedures.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
I strongly support universal background checks and extreme risk protection laws. I support firearm sports but also support strengthening and enforcing “street gun” straw-purchase penalties, strong training, permit-to-carry regulations and any legislation to keep firearms out of ineligible possession. There are legitimate reasons and circumstances for carrying a firearm, but settling personal disputes is not one of them.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
Minnesota elections are honest, secure and fair. I am the ranking DFL member of the Senate Elections Committee and am shocked by the misinformation and disinformation being spread over the last years ignorantly criticizing our system and outcomes without providing even one example of any organized fraud activity. In recent weeks, it has been demonstrated in national hearings that election fraud was a massive conspiracy to lie.
Since 2020 there have been fewer than 20 convictions for election violations in Minnesota, and some of those are for illegally registering, not voting or for illegally submitted ballots that were caught before being counted. I would support the use of a “facebook” roster where a small photo would replace the silly idea of carrying an I.D. card.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
Florida is not using good sense in education legislation. Minnesota Legislators should let teachers teach their crafts as guided by professionals trained in education. Cultural competency is but a part of teacher competency and pedagogy, but I do not support special testing or licensing.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The contract signed by the legislative leaders on 15, 2022, to finish the session should have been followed. The speaker of the House, the minority leader of the Senate as well as the governor were ready to call a special session to finish, The governor classically said, “You do not walk off the field when you are at the one-yard line.” Typically, legislators finish the bills during off-time and return to pass them.
Four bills needed passing. The Tax Bill with cuts, credits, incentives, and Social Security deduction was agreed to by Tax Committee chairs. The Education and Transportation omnibus and bonding bills were negotiable in off-session to pass quickly in a one or two-day special session. However, an agreement could not be reached due to a non-budget year with a massive forecasted surplus.
I favor ending bonding bill gridlock by limiting investments to districts where legislators vote in favor.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
1. Build up all levels of education from pre/early education to graduate professions. More talented and higher compensated workers lead to lower taxes and increased economic activity.
2. Study and initiate universal health care coverage that does not depend on employers or being employed. The U.S. spends twice what our peer countries spend on health care with us having poorer statistical outcomes. The Minnesota Health Plan would make Minnesota a leader in affordable, accessible and effective health care.
3. I served on the Police and Community Relations Task Force. It should be restarted to initiate statewide police reforms with the intent to build confidence, trust and better relations between neighborhoods and policing organizations. Service officers in schools from preschool to high school should be initiated to build familiarity and trust. It’s expensive but far lower cost than crime, prosecution and punishment are presently costing.
Stephen Lowell
Age: 38
Family: Fiancé and a son (16.5 years old)
Occupation: autoCAD drafter
Education: Some college
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Precinct, Senate, congressional and state delegate with the Minnesota GOP
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
Results based instruction based on practical application of skills/knowledge. Further a strong scrutiny in education budgeting needs to be applied to remove any potential obstacles to both educator or student success.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
While I am pro-life I do not view the law as “a” or “the” solution. We as a society need to learn how to solve our problems without using the lethal force of the state.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
I support Constitutional Carry (with the option to apply for a permit to allow carry in permit requiring states) and both Stand your Ground as well as Castle Doctrine. Minnesotans who seek to defend themselves are not the people we should be writing laws against. Clearly someone willing to commit murder would not be stopped by something so pedestrian as legislation.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
I think an enormous amount of work is needed to restore faith in our electoral process. I am not a professional at election security or even electoral tabulation and as such I cannot take a clear position on the topic. The concerns of my constituents however tell me work must be done. No one is harmed by more secure elections and the Legislature has an obligation to their citizens to maintain safe and fair elections.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel, “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
While I was unaware of what Florida passes for law I think it’s not acceptable for anyone of any race to feel “discomfort, guilt or anguish” due to their race/origin. I hope we here in Minnesota do not require the force of law to ensure it is not taught in the mandatory education of our children. I also think our licensed educators being well versed in the backgrounds they’re likely to encounter while serving their community is perfectly reasonable.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
The “surplus” should be refunded and while gridlock of government is a feature of our government not a bug, we experience so much of it because our Legislature is filled with rationally self interested, power hungry career politicians lost in the pettiness of party politics. Most of the time government gridlock serves the citizen. This kind does not.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
Relax self defense laws with firearms
Ensure violent criminals serve their sentences by swapping out the activist judges
Find a way without budget expansion to add Associates or Bachelors or trade accreditation (certification) to our high school years to expand skilled labor
Bring the police back to Constitutionality in policing and reduce the number of reasons for police to interact with citizens officially
Ensure police have all the tools necessary to protect the communities they serve
We should end the income tax in this state and entirely refund the “surplus”
I would also like to see marijuana decriminalized and no-knock-raids banned statewide
I want our state government to be an entity no law abiding Minnesotan fears. There’s more I’d like to do but I have a word limit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.