Incumbent Berg faces Holston in House District 55B

Candidates in House District 55B, which includes part of north central Burnsville and the southern half of Burnsville, are state Rep. Kaela Berg, DFL-Burnsville, and Van Holston, the Republican-endorsed candidate from Burnsville. Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Kaela Berg, incumbent
Age: 49
Family: Mother to two sons, Jerrett, 22, and Jake, 20
Occupation: Flight attendant
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: State representative, current District 56B
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
I sit on the Education Policy Committee and fully funding our public schools is a top priority for our families in this district and across Minnesota. Our teachers are telling us that they need smaller class sizes, more teachers of color so our students see themselves reflected in the classroom, mental health professionals and school nurses in every school and dedicated funding for special education. All of our students deserve the best educational experience and a pathway to a bright future.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
We need to codify Minnesota’s constitutional right to abortion and reproductive freedom. The choice of whether or not to start a family and when, is up to each individual. We need to expand access to safe and affordable reproductive health care, which includes access to contraception and abortion services, as well as protecting a patient’s right to privacy and safety when seeking abortion care and ensuring that physicians providing abortion care are immune from prosecution.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
We have seen far too many gun violence tragedies flood our news cycles in recent months and the problem isn’t getting any better. Our students deserve to be safe at school and all of us deserve to be safe in our communities. On the federal level we are seeing legislation for enhanced background checks for buyers under 21, measures to keep women safe by disarming domestic abusers, and funding for states to implement red flag laws. These are just a few common-sense solutions to reduce gun violence in our communities.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
Here in Minnesota, we have one of the most secure and transparent election system in the nation. Our secretary of state, Steve Simon, has ensured that we have a fair and secure election process and that Minnesota remains a state of some of the highest voter turnout in the country.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
There are many reasons that students may have different experiences at school not limited to their ethnic background, socioeconomic status, ability, religious beliefs or gender or sexuality. Having representation at the front of the classroom and throughout leadership in school is one way for students to feel that they see themselves in their teachers and other staff. Teaching factual and comprehensive history of this country also allows our students to have a deeper understanding of some of the experiences their classmates’ families may have had. Having an understanding of what makes another student different becomes a way to foster discussions creating a larger world view, increasing empathy and the opportunity to embrace our collective humanity.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
Last session, we listened to Minnesotans tell us what they needed and we crafted some amazing legislation that would have immediately helped our families and our communities. The inability to come to a compromise was not only unfortunate but kept us from helping the very people that trusted us to work for them. Rather than get into the politics of how that happened, I will simply say that we must do better. We must work together and use the budget surplus to help Minnesotans like we promised we would. I’m ready to go back and do just that.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
We need to prioritize codifying abortion and reproductive freedom into our state constitution, fully funding our public schools, continuing to grow high-paying jobs in the clean energy economy, access to affordable and quality health care, continuing to invest in our infrastructure, sustainable transportation, expanding access to affordable housing, gun violence prevention, veteran’s issues, public safety and fair tax policy.
Van Holston
Age: 74
Family: Wife, two children and two grandchildren
Occupation: Retired attorney
Education: Mankato State University, William Mitchell College of Law
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I previously served on a subcommittee of the Apple Valley City Council. I was also a volunteer guardian ad litem serving the Hennepin County Juvenile Justice Court. I also served as a committee administrator for the Judicial Committee of the Minnesota House of Representatives.
1) What strategies should the state government implement to help improve student achievement in K-12 schools?
It is estimated that 45% of students in Minnesota cannot read or do math at their grade level. This is a tragedy. I believe that we ask our educators to do too much. Our teachers should focus on academics: reading, math and science. As a legislator I would work for a return to a basic academic curriculum.
2) The U.S. Supreme Court has put abortion law back in the hands of state legislatures. Do you support any changes to state law? Why or why not?
The Minnesota Supreme Court in Doe v. Gomez ruled that access to abortion is a right guaranteed under the Minnesota Constitution. Therefore, abortion will not likely be an issue in the coming legislative session. I am pro-life, but I see no legislative action on abortion in Minnesota.
3) What legislation related to gun sales and/or gun possession would you support?
I don’t see any proposed legislation that would have any impact on gun violence. Some of the most gun restrictive jurisdictions have experienced the most gun violence. Rather, I would support an increase in the sentencing guidelines for those convicted of crimes involving a firearm.
4) Are you satisfied with the state’s election security process? Why or why not? What changes, if any, would you propose?
I am not entirely satisfied with the level of election security in Minnesota. I would support legislation that would require a photo ID to vote, reduce the number of non-registered individuals a registered voter could vouch for on Election Day, ban all third-party interference in the election process and reduce early voting to 20 days.
5) The Florida Legislature considered a bill that would prohibit educational lessons or training that cause people to feel “discomfort, guilt or anguish on account of their race.” Would you support such a bill? Why or why not? Do you support cultural competency for teacher licensing/relicensing? Why or why not?
I would not support the Florida legislation in Minnesota. It is too vague. Rather, educators should be taught and encouraged to treat all students with dignity and respect that all individuals deserve. I do not support cultural competency as a requirement for teacher licensing. Teacher competency should be based on knowledge, education and teaching skills.
6) Legislative gridlock has become the norm, as exemplified by last session’s lack of action on the surplus. How would you fix legislative gridlock? How should the surplus have been used with respect to spending and/or tax relief?
As one legislator, I would not have the power to prevent legislative gridlock. However, I believe that I would always be open to listen to other points of view. I believe that a substantial portion of the state budget surplus should be returned to the taxpayers in the form of modest, across-the-board cuts in personal and business taxes, rather than a one-time check to all residents.
7) If your party were to control all three branches of government, what should be the Legislature’s priorities?
My priorities for the coming legislative session would be: 1) modest reductions in personal and business taxes and an elimination of the tax on Social Security benefits; 2) slowing the growth in the state budget; and 3), increases in funding for law enforcement training and recruitment.
