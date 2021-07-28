Improved park water feature a hit after long absence

City spent $1.75 million on repairs, enhancements
The adults chatted as the kids played in the water two Saturdays ago at Burnsville’s Nicollet Commons Park.
The park’s popular water feature — repaired and upgraded after not opening at all last summer — appeared to be a hit with the grownups, said Dan Kealey, who visited that day with two of his grandchildren, ages 4 and 11.
That’s because it was a hit with the kids.
“We had a blast,” said Kealey, a member of the Burnsville City Council, which gave the go-ahead for the $1.75 million in repairs and enhancements. “It was outstanding. I started hearing comments from people.”
Much of the youngsters’ attention was focused on the two new aquadomes, which allow small bodies to enclose themselves in a sheer umbrella of sparkling water.
“They’re just extremely popular,” said Garrett Beck, director of parks, recreation and facilities. “Kids love to play in them. They like to try to hide inside them and not get wet.”
The water feature reopened July 2. A grand reopening was held July 22 for a park amenity that had fallen into disrepair and was leaking large volumes of water after exceeding the city’s expectations for popularity.
The repairs cost $1.25 million and the enhancements another $500,000, Assistant Public Works Director Jeff Radick said. The enhancements were funded through park dedication fees paid by developers, he said. That revenue has grown with the city’s multifamily housing construction boom, including apartment projects in the Heart of the City, where Nicollet Commons is located.
“We have all those new apartments down in the Heart of the City and they paid park dedication, so we’re putting that money back in the area that it came from,” Radick said.
The water feature — a concrete stream with several ponds — was considered almost decorative when the urban park opened in 2004.
“No one thought it would be used like this,” Kealey said. “The artisan had a vision for making something pretty to look at. The people decided we wanted to play in it, not just look at it.”
Instead of people dangling their toes in the stream, the chief users became young kids in swimsuits. The city upgraded the facility in 2009, and it was classified under state law as a special-purpose pool.
Water loss was first detected several years ago, Beck said. Inspection revealed numerous failings, including broken pipes, cracked concrete, leaking lights, obsolete water-circulating and jet components and clogs from tree and shrub debris.
City staff asked the council last summer if, alongside the repairs, it wanted to consider enhancements that would make the feature more adventurous for children, in the spirit of the attraction it had become.
The answer was yes.
“If we’re ever going to do it, now is the time to do it,” Kealey said.
No longer is it shedding several million gallons a year because of leaks and substandard recirculation.
“We’ve achieved the goal of not losing any water,” Radick said. “It has a surge tank, so any time the pumps shut off it doesn’t go down the drain, it goes into a surge tank that can hold it and recirculate it back to the top.”
In addition to the aquadomes, enhancements include new spray features, more lighting and a sound system, Beck said. The touch of a button to activate a water feature can also turn on music, he said. The system will also provide audio for other park users, such as wedding parties.
Enhancements also include more jets and water cannons in the park’s plaza area, he said.
“When a button’s pushed, the jets in different areas will operate in different ways for a set amount of time, and then the system will stop,” Beck said. “As soon as a kid goes over and pushes the button again, it will start up again.”
The jets are placed so people can safely cross the plaza without getting wet, he noted.
New LED lights with adjustable colors run along the stream and extend beyond it toward the adjacent Ames Center, Beck said.
