Children’s book art finds its way to Rockefeller Center
“Imagine,” suggests 80-year-old Gail Kingsbury in her new children’s book, “Grandma Tells Why.”
“Imagine,” echoed Kingsbury’s niece, Burnsville illustrator Pamela Kirton, who created images for the book.
From there she picks up the story of how one of the images found its way onto a flag flying outside the Rockefeller Center in New York.
“Imagine a world where everyone has the same skin color — blue to match the sky,” Kirton said, echoing her Aunt Gail again. “And that was the line I illustrated. Because I remembered that we, supposedly — humans — have stardust in us, atoms that are the same. It’s like 96 percent. The joke that we’re made from stardust is completely true.”
As a working artist with her ear to the ground, Kirton knew the Rockefeller Center had put out an artist call for its Flag Project — a collection of 193 works of art presented on flags that flew above the Rink at Rockefeller Center in August.
She entered, and got news of her selection in late July.
“It was a one-off,” Kirton said. “One of those things, you throw it out there, you never know what will happen.”
Her abstract vision in light green and blue of a human being born from the sky is part of a book Kingsbury conceived as an explanation of difficult things during the age of coronavirus.
With Kirton’s help it became a workbook as well as a story, a journal today’s young readers might someday use to revisit this “horrible year.”
“The basis of the story is trying to explain to her grandson what we’re going through,” Kirton explained. “Then we step away from that story and we say, ‘How are you going to do it? What do you want to do? ’ ”
The abstract illustrations were fun for Kirton, who came up on a different kind of art.
The 1975 Bloomington Kennedy High School graduate remembers her mother driving her to the Galleria in Edina so she could show her fashion sketches to shopkeepers.
“I was 14, 15 when I started,” Kirton said. “I was part of the J.C. Penney freelance staff during high school. But I wanted to expand on that. And I thought I wanted to be a fashion designer. But when I got to college at MCAD (the Minneapolis College of Art and Design) in the design program way back when, I discovered I really hated sewing. It was not fun. Even though I could design just fine, I didn’t want to go through the rest of the process of putting it together.”
Kirton spent her junior year at London’s renowned Croydon School of Art, where she met and married her husband, Paul. The couple stayed in England where Kirton worked as a fashion illustrator without finishing her degree.
They had a son, came to the United States and have lived in Burnsville for three decades. Kirton returned to MCAD in 2004 and finally earned her degree in 2006.
She’s known to some for bird illustrations sold as calendars, cards and prints. Revisiting her affinity for textiles, patterns and embroidery, she colors her feathered friends in fabric textures revealed upon close inspection.
Her original inspiration was a chickadee at her wintertime bird feeder.
“I thought, ‘You stay through the winter, which is nuts,’ ” Kirton said. “ ‘You get to look like a tropical bird. You’re dull, you’re not all that flamboyant, and you deserve to be. I’m just going to kind of honor you.’ ”
Kirton’s resume includes numerous exhibitions, awards and clients, including the city of Bloomington. She illustrated interpretive signs for the historic Pond-Dakota Mission Park.
“I’m always busy,” Kirton said. “I’ve always got a commission somewhere, and I’m always working on my own projects.”
Now that the Flag Project is over, Kirton will be sent the flag bearing her artwork.
“I’m not going to keep it,” she said. “I’m sending it back to my aunt. It’s full circle. I want to complete the loop here.”
The book “Grandma Tells Why” by Gail Kingsbury of Kansas City, Missouri, is available at Lulu.com and Amazon.com.
