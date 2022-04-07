ICU nurse tells her New York stories

Worked in Brooklyn as COVID raged
Felicia Permenter got the call from a nurse recruiting agency in March 2020. The agency specialized in mobilizing replacement staffs for nursing strikes, but this time it needed nurses willing to come to New York City — ground zero in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Permenter and a fellow intensive care nurse working for Dignity Health in Phoenix, Arizona, decided to answer the call.
The timing worked. Both women had husbands at home to look after children just starting distance learning after schools closed. Permenter said her hours had been cut back when the hospital curtailed services and discharged many patients to prepare for the pandemic.
The visiting nurses were told to bring their own masks and personal protective equipment to New York, said Permenter, who moved with her family from Arizona to Burnsville in November 2020 and is now building a health and wellness business.
She and her friend bought the highest-grade filtration material they could find at Home Depot and sewed it into their masks before leaving Arizona for a three-week stint on New York City’s front lines.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” said Permenter, who started her career as a registered nurse after earning her associate degree in 2013. “I was really nervous. But really more than nervous, I was excited to be able to go and help.”
Welcomed by the state of New York under an emergency licensure waiver, the Arizona duo were among a second wave of visiting nurses, Permenter said. They were assigned to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn and started work around April 2.
“When we got there we realized there was no amount of mental preparation that would have prepared us for what we experienced,” Permenter said. “I was not expecting the level of outside support that was there. I also was not expecting the level of fatigue and burnout from the local staff.”
They were put up in a hotel shared by National Guard members brought in to handle the large number of dead. The hospital had refrigerated morgue trucks outside, Permenter said. By the time she arrived most of the nurses were visitors replacing the local nurses who had fought the pandemic at its earliest, “in the trenches for almost 10 weeks” with scant PPE and COVID testing, she said.
“A lot of staff did not make it,” Permenter said. More than 2,900 U.S. health care workers died in the pandemic from March 2020 into December 2020, the Guardian newspaper reported; about 680 deaths occurred in New York and New Jersey.
The entire hospital was essentially an intensive care unit, said Permenter, who floated between multiple units as an ICU nurse in Phoenix.
“It was to the point where if there was an (electrical) outlet, two outlets, in a corner and they could put a bed and a monitor in, they did,” she said. “There were patients everywhere. They turned corridors and storage closets and everything they could find into a room.”
Nurses were scheduled for 16 hours a week, working 16-hour shifts, Permenter said.
“We would work some days and no relief would show up,” she said. “There would be no nurse to come in the next morning. We can’t leave, we can’t abandon our patients, so you would just stay.”
She said her worst shift on a normal day back in Phoenix didn’t compare with her best day in Brooklyn.
“There literally were no best days during my time in New York,” Permenter said. “Our ratios were very high. Under normal circumstances, usually it’s a two-to-one — two patients to one nurse. Under very rare occasions, you may get a third patient. And in New York we would have eight or nine patients, sometimes 12 patients.”
She worked alongside a nurse whose father died in the same unit. Permenter cared for a father of three whose wife was a nurse at the hospital. Every night she gave her husband a bath.
“He did not make it, unfortunately,” Permenter said.
She said she prayed daily to not lose a patient on her shift. She didn’t — but some died when she was off the clock or assigned elsewhere.
She recalls an instance of simultaneous dread involving four of her patients: one who developed massive internal bleeding and bled out of every orifice, one who suffered a heart attack Permenter witnessed on the monitor, one whose ventilator broke down and one who appeared to suffer a stroke.
“I remember in that moment stopping and yelling, ‘Oh, my goodness, everybody stop dying!’ ” No one responded, “including my co-workers, because they’re over there trying to stay above water as well.”
She was paid well, Permenter said, but visiting nurses who came later as the crisis grew were paid nearly triple her rate.
“I’m glad that I got to go and I’m glad that I got to help the way that I did,” said Permenter, who cared for many COVID patients in Phoenix after returning home. “I don’t think I would do it again. ... That was a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and I don’t believe there’s enough compensation to go through that again, personally.”
Health and wellness
Permenter’s husband, Khalil, is studying chiropractic at Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, which brought them to Minnesota. They have three children: Khalil Jr., 13; Ayla, 9; and Noel, 4. Felicia, who earned a bachelor’s degree in 2016, is in a Purdue University doctoral program studying to become a nurse practitioner.
She’s also an entrepreneur, launching AKN Wellness in 2019 and putting the project on hold during the pandemic.
Fatigued by ICU work, Permenter said she wanted to focus on preventive health targeting underserved communities and communities of color.
She got an assist last year from the Bank of America Institute for Women’s Entrepreneurship at Cornell — a free, online certificate program developed by professors from the Ivy League school. Bank of America has expanded its support for the program by adding 50,000 slots, providing training to a total of 100,000 entrepreneurs, particularly women of color.
Permenter said her business focus has broadened from her initial goal of targeting women with chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.
“I feel like I’m on this mission to bring awareness to all that’s available to people so they can have a more holistic approach to their health and well-being and recognize that wellness is more than just that you’re not sick,” she said.
