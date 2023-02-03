Area lakes join statewide efforts to keep them garbage free
Each spring for the past several decades, owners on Mille Lacs Lake have seen the negative impact of the annual 2.7 million hours logged by ice anglers on the busiest lake in Minnesota for the winter sport.
Washing up on the shore have been wood blocks, plastic bottles, cans, tarps, and even bags filled with human waste.
While some of these castaway items have been retrieved by lake residents, many pollutants have descended into the lake where they are fouling up the aquatic life that anglers should be protecting if they want the next generation to enjoy the sport.
The Keep It Clean campaign, which aims to get anglers with the program, started 12 years ago at Lake of the Woods and its winds are being felt in metro area lakes.
The grassroots effort is spearheaded by a group that includes Lakeville resident and Mille Lacs Lake cabin owner Ann Brucciani Lyon.
Brucciani Lyon, a public relations professional and avid ice angler, brings her vocational and recreational interests to the effort, as she’s helped establish the KeepItCleanMN.org website, circulate promotional materials, and invited neighbors and government entities associated with Lake Marion in Lakeville, Crystal Lake in Burnsville and Lakeville, Spring Lake in Prior Lake and other metro area lakes to use Keep It Clean strategies.
Keep It Clean aims to “create a culture around the lake that lets visitors know they are accessing a Keep It Clean lake and are expected to remove and properly dispose of their garbage and waste.”
She said the problem on Mille Lacs is huge and growing, and Dakota and Scott counties’ lakes have also seen the same problems.
Crystal Lake residents in Burnsville said they have seen trash and bags with human waste wash up on their property in the spring.
They have reported that some blocking materials used to support fish houses have been frozen in the ice and are left behind to wash ashore. Much of the wood used for this purpose is treated wood that includes chemicals that can seep into the lake.
While the majority of the issues are being created by ice fishing, she said some snowmobilers, people partying and camping on lakes, and other local residents are treating the lakes like trash.
Crystal Lake residents reported an incident in January 2022 when two men hauled several wood pallets on the ice, stack them about 12 high, douse the wood with gasoline and light it on fire, creating a huge blaze.
The fire department responded, but it didn’t have jurisdiction on the ice. Residents went onto the ice and removed the left over debris themselves.
The incident highlights one of the legislative issues Keep It Clean is working on, according to Brucciani Lyon, as there are strict rules and penalties for littering in open water but not on ice.
“You can have all the rules you want, but if they are not enforceable, it’s not going to make a difference,” Brucciani Lyon said. “This is a hot button topic. People who love the sport of ice fishing want these things to be done.”
Brucciani Lyon said she is working with local governments to have dumpster, waste dumping stations, and bathroom facilities available near lakes and having local bars, restaurants, and other businesses display Keep It Clean marketing materials.
“The pressure on the ice has changed dramatically and quickly,” she said. “There are ways to manage the pressure on the ice, but the legislation is behind and infrastructure is behind.”
Some resort owners who rent fishing houses have taken enforcement into their own hands, refusing to return deposits of around $100 if people are caught violating Keep It Clean guidance.
They have also paid for and serviced portable toilets near the ice, in an effort to reduce the waste issues.
On Crystal Lake, residents have walked onto the ice and posted notices on the fish houses to remind people to remove everything from the ice when they are done.
When that has not worked, they have cleaned up garbage left behind after the deadline to remove fishing houses in late winter.
Crystal Lake residents say the pollution on the lake is disappointing since the city of Burnsville has invested heavily into lake water quality with a filtration system and harvesting of curly pond weed.
They said water quality has dramatically improved over the decades, and ice anglers should help to keep it that way.
Brucciani Lyon said the problem of garbage and waste left on the ice accelerated in the winter of 2020-21 when the pandemic led to many more people ice fishing for recreation. It is likely that many of them were new to regulations and basic rules surrounding ice fishing and fishing structure licensing.
DNR Naturalist Erin Fallon noticed an increase in trash, especially in 2022, not only in and near Mille Lacs Lake, but other area waters.
Fallon said in an email that while they were cleaning up Ogechie Lake near Mille Lacs in 2022, they retrieved numerous five-gallon buckets, several broken minnow buckets, large Styrofoam pieces, plastic bottles and more.
“We picked up as much as we were able but could have gone back numerous times filling the canoe full of trash,” she said.
More than losing the aesthetic value of the natural world, waste and refuse that enters the waterways can cause many problems, Fallon said. It puts plants and animals at risk, damages their habitats and negatively impacts the water quality.
Fallon listed plastic as a top concern since it remains in the environment, causing microplastics to leach into places it doesn’t belong.
She said the trash problem is getting so bad she held back on recommending certain locations to observe wildlife because seeing trash in these locations is embarrassing.
“What happens on the lake in the wintertime affects the health of the ecosystem all year long,” Brucciani Lyon said. “If you are a tuber or a kayaker, you don’t want wood, fabric or plastic bottles floating next to you.”
There have been reports of families staying on the ice leaving dirty diapers and others draining human waste directly in the lakes.
“There is a leave no trace mantra (in the Boundary Waters),” Brucciani Lyon said. “The same thing goes for when you are on the ice.”
She said the regional Keep It Clean committee has been able to accomplish a lot in a relatively short amount of time.
It has created a website (KeepItCleanMN.org), distributed marketing materials, established relationships with businesses and organizations, as well as passing a resolution at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water District’s annual meeting.
It also had longtime Minnesota outdoors television and radio personality Ron Schara, president of MN-FISH, create a promotional video.
There is a full page Keep It Clean ad in this year’s Minnesota Fishing Regulations handbook and the organization has geofencing ads on Facebook to target specific areas of Minnesota.
“The more attention this gets, the more strength we have,” Brucciani Lyon said.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
