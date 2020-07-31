House District 56A has two-way Republican primary

Pam Myhra, a former state representative from Burnsville, and Basil Martin, of Savage, are candidates in the Minnesota House District 56A primary on Aug. 11.
The winner will face DFL nominee Jessica Hanson, of Burnsville, in November. The district includes four precincts in northwest Burnsville and all of Savage.
Martin did not respond to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Pam Myhra
Address: 13220 Elm Lane, Burnsville
Age: 63
Family: My husband, Chuck, and I have been married for 39 years and raised our three adult children in Burnsville.
Endorsements: I am the unanimously endorsed 2020 Republican candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives, House District 56A, the northwest corner of Burnsville and the city of Savage.
Experience and qualifications: I am a certified public accountant with an active license and former audit manager at KPMG, an international public accounting firm. I previously served in the Minnesota House of Representatives for four years from 2011 through 2014. While serving Burnsville and Savage in the Legislature, I chief-authored unanimously passed House bills on digital learning and government transparency signed into law by Gov. Mark Dayton. In 2013, I received the Elected Women of Excellence award from the nonpartisan National Foundation of Women Legislators and in 2019 I received the biennial Tribute to Women award from the Minnesota Federation of Republican Women.
Why should voters choose you in this intraparty primary election?
Voters in the Republican Party primary should vote for me, Pam Myhra, who received the unanimous endorsement of the grass-roots Republicans in Burnsville and Savage. I have deep roots in the community, having attended and graduated from Burnsville Senior High School in 1975, and my husband and I raised our three children in the district. I am a constitutional conservative and platform Republican and have been characterized by listening and demonstrating respect to all my constituents, and also colleagues in the Legislature. Please visit my website at www.pamforhouse.com to contact me with your questions or comments.
Assess state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the governor’s use of executive orders and the Legislature’s actions. How can state government can support the economy during the pandemic?
The governor’s peacetime emergency powers were appropriate when Minnesota COVID-19 deaths were projected to be 74,000.
Action needed to be swift to address the imminent perceived threat. However, with actual Minnesota deaths under 1,600 as of July 20, it is time for the governor’s emergency powers to cease and the people’s elected representatives to resume their responsibility to legislate. Rather than broad, sweeping, statewide policies dictated by the governor’s executive orders, policies should now be tailored for communities based on their respective health threat.
What is the role for state government in police relations with diverse communities in Minnesota and in addressing the larger issue of systemic racism?
State government must ensure all Minnesotans are treated with equality under the law. Reasonable reforms must be thoughtfully legislated and implemented respecting the rights of all individuals. Those few individuals who are unworthy of serving in law enforcement should be identified and counseled out.
What other priorities do you hope to address if elected?
Foremost, I plan to address the recovery of families and businesses from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another top concern will be dealing with safety and security in our communities by addressing reasonable police reforms while supporting the role of public safety. I also will prioritize protecting Minnesotans from any increased tax burden, while seeking to eliminate Minnesota’s tax on Social Security benefits. Please visit my website at www.pamforhouse.com to contact me with your questions or comments.
