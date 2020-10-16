House District 56A candidate questionnaire

House District 56A, which includes northwest Burnsville and all of Savage, features a race between Republican Pam Myhra, a former state representative from Burnsville, and the DFL’s Jessica Hanson. The seat is currently held by Rep. Hunter Cantrell, DVL-Savage, who isn't seeking re-election.
Following are their responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Jessica Hanson
Age: 34
Family: Sixth generation Minnesotan and mother to Alexia, 16, and Jace, 9
Occupation: Anthem Inc., senior network representative
Education: Bachelor of Science social work, St. Catherine University, 2018; Master of Arts advocacy and political leadership, Metropolitan State University, in progress
Endorsements: Union: AFSCME Council 5, Education Minnesota, Minnesota Nurses Association, SEIU, AFL-CIO; Environmental: Sierra Club, DFL Environmental Caucus, MN350 Action; Issues: Moms Demand Action, Protect Minnesota, Minnesota Young DFL, Women Winning, Planned Parenthood, NARAL, OutFront Minnesota, National Democratic Redistricting Committee, EMILY’s list; Personal: U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Executive director at Minnesota Campaign for Full Legalization, Rep. Hunter Cantrell’s campaign volunteer, outreach and inclusion director with Senate District 56 DFL organizing unit, 2018 DFL state delegate, 600 hours of academic fieldwork in a charter school and at the University of St. Thomas Interprofessional Center for Counseling and Legal Services
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
It is critical that we balance our budget and that we do so by raising taxes on those making more money than the majority of Minnesotans. We need a tax system that is fair for people at all ages and stages of income to ensure everyone is paying their fair share. There is no reason why a young family should pay more in taxes than a corporation, and we need to ensure our tax system reflects this. I do not support raising taxes on the middle class nor on those who are trying to make ends meet. We need to also invest in new industries such as a green economy, hemp and cannabis industries, and technology. These growing fields provide a plethora of opportunities for Minnesota to create jobs and raise revenue that will help us balance the budget.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
The best way to get the economy back is to get COVID-19 under control as soon as possible. We need to start by electing leaders who take COVID-19 seriously and are invested in recovery. Science denial is no way to get COVID-19 under control, so I strongly support mask mandates and expanded testing (including contact tracing and antibody testing). The long-lasting effects of COVID-19 are unknown, so we need to ensure this virus cannot continue to hurt and steal the lives of our loved ones. I support offering low- and no-interest loans to businesses, and exploring avenues through which we can support businesses that did not weather the storm and are now trapped under mountains of debt. I invite people experiencing challenges due to COVID-19 to join our business advisory council and/or send their proposals to contactus@jesshansonforhouse.com so we can collaborate as we move forward.
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
I support and will champion expanding a MNsure buy-in option so that the days of insurance being tied to employment can be behind us. We need this so small-business owners can alleviate themselves of the high cost of premiums that jeopardize their overall opportunity for success. We need this so individuals can work in environments that allow them to thrive rather than tying them to jobs for the sake of the benefits. We need this so self-employed families can both insure themselves and live off their revenue. The days of private insurance are far from being gone; however, this doesn’t mean that it is not within the purview of the government to offer affordable coverage to all Minnesotans alongside the conglomerate plans that exist today.
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
I support this because this is one the most shared aspects of the human experience, and supporting workers in this way should not be a decision made solely by employers. We have all been in a position where caring for a loved one has impacted our careers. Though many workers in Minnesota receive this coverage as an employer-sponsored benefit, we need to expand this to legislation so that every Minnesotan can take care of themselves or a loved one when they need it.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
I fully support the governor in his actions. We are very lucky to be Minnesotans during this time, and Gov. Walz was elected to lead and that is precisely what he’s done. I do not believe his executive powers should be limited nor that the Senate should have fired commissioners responsible for helping Minnesota work during a global pandemic. There were power players who improperly linked the issues together, thereby starving Minnesota of the jobs and protections of a bonding bill. Minnesota deserves leaders who will take COVID-19 and the economy seriously and never play politics with our lives.
Pam Myhra
Age: 63
Family: My husband, Chuck, and I have been married for 39 years and raised our three children in Burnsville.
Occupation: Certified public accountant, volunteer
Education: I am a Burnsville High School 1975 graduate and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul.
Endorsements: I am endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, over 12,000 strong in current and retired members; the National Federation of Independent Businesses Minnesota PAC, the state’s leading small-business group; the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Leadership Fund PAC; the Minnesota Farm Bureau PAC; and the Republican Party of Minnesota, to name just a few. Please check out my website, www.pamforhouse.com for more endorsements.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I served two terms as state representative from 2011-14 for portions of Burnsville and Savage. While serving in the Legislature, I chief-authored four unanimously passed House bills signed into law and in 2013 received the Elected Women of Excellence award from the nonpartisan National Foundation of Women Legislators. From 2015-18, I was the membership chair, first vice president, and then president of the Minnesota Federation of Republican Women. At my church in south Minneapolis and then in Savage, I served 14 years as a volunteer director of a girls club and three years as the volunteer chair of the women’s ministries.
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
This year has been difficult on Minnesotans and their businesses. Raising taxes on already struggling Minnesota families and businesses, for many, would be devastating. I will adamantly work to safely reopen the economy and find ways to reduce state spending through identifying waste and inefficiencies. I will fight against the House Democrats’ efforts last session to dramatically hike taxes including regressive taxes on gas and health care, hurting those who can least afford it.
The Minnesota state government general fund spending has increased dramatically by over 45% during the last decade and during the pandemic Gov. Walz used his emergency powers to grant pay increases to government employees. Minnesota workers and businesses have suffered enough. The state government budget needs to share in the burden to recover and Gov. Walz needs to relinquish his tight grip on his unilateral emergency powers, mandates, and regulations, and allow the economy to safely reopen.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
We, as Minnesotans, need to continue to practice personal responsibility; staying home and isolating if we are ill; taking greater care and caution if we have a compromised immune system; practicing thorough personal hygiene by carefully and frequently washing our hands, not touching our eyes, covering our coughs and sneezes, monitoring our temperature, and immediately seeking medical attention when needed. The governor needs to relinquish his emergency powers, his unilateral executive orders, regulations, and mandates allowing businesses to responsibly reopen. Elected public officials need to resume their constitutional responsibility of legislating, representing, and responding to their constituents.
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
I am committed to supporting public policy providing patients more affordable and accessible health care with greater choices and higher value. These outcomes will not be available under expanded government-run health insurance plans – one-size-fits-all programs – that would result in rationing and long wait times.
I support reducing the cost of private health care by having complete price transparency. As patients are better informed of their medical options and the related cost, patients will be better equipped to make wise decisions about their health care treatments. More informed patients will naturally create competition among providers and products, driving down health care costs and improving value for consumers.
I am committed to protecting coverage for pre-existing conditions, which will be lost under a Medicare for All health care system as rationing will give patients with pre-existing conditions longer wait times, effectively making timely medical care unavailable for them.
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
Minnesota businesses have suffered from the governor’s mandated executive orders shutting them down and later, for many, allowing them to only responsibly reopen at significantly reduced capacity. Most businesses have been severely hurt, temporarily closed, or permanently lost. To impose mandated paid family and medical leave will be a crushing blow for many. Government mandated leave will also ultimately result in many jobs permanently lost, particularly for those less skilled employees and most in need of full employment. For the economy to revive, state government needs to back away from imposing further regulations on Minnesota businesses trying to safely rebuild.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
The Peacetime Emergency Powers Act should be modified to require affirmation from both the Minnesota House and the Minnesota Senate for the governor to continue to exercise unilateral emergency powers, rather than requiring the agreement of both houses to suspend the governor’s exercise of emergency powers. I have heard numerous residents of Savage and Burnsville tell of depression among family members, severe financial distress in their homes, and businesses barely holding on by a thread. Legislators used their only negotiating tool – the bonding bill – to draw the governor’s attention to the concerns of their constituents.
