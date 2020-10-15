House District 51A, which includes portions of Eagan and Burnsville, features a race between DFL Rep. Sandra Masin and the Republicans’ endorsed candidate Patrick J. Zurick.
Following are their responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Sandra Masin, incumbent
Age: 77
Family: Three children: Rob, Laura, and Randy- and four grandchildren
Education: Valparaiso University - B.A. political science major and economics (minor)
Endorsements: AFSCME Minnesota Council 5, Education Minnesota, Minnesota AFL-CIO, MNA, Sierra Club, SEIU, LiUNA MN & ND, SMART-TD, UFCW Local 1189, MAPE, Women Winning, DFL Environmental Caucus
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Minnesota House of Representatives 51A, Eagan City Council, Dakota County Fair Board, District 191 Communications Committee, Eagan Parks Committee, District 191 Community Ed Committee
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
A balanced approach is what is necessary and what Minnesotans expect. Minnesotans need investments in things that will help them make it through this crisis and thrive after it, including quality health care, economic security, a good education, and safe and healthy communities. Asking agencies to look for ways to decrease spending is first. Second would be to raise tax rates on those that make over a specific amount. We know that there are individuals and businesses that are not paying their fair share. We need to review subsidies that are given to businesses and other organizations.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
Since we are requesting businesses to limit the number of people in their establishments for public safety reasons, the government has a responsibility to help them as much as possible. The state certainly has to ensure that there is adequate protection equipment for everyone to operate safely.
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
When I first entered the Legislature, a group of us had extensive discussions on the topic of affordable health care. Since then, most of us have supported Senator (John) Marty’s Minnesota Health Plan. We live in one of the richest countries in the world, there is no reason that we cannot do better. Currently, data shows that we pay more for health care in this country and have poorer outcomes. Even people in the medical field are concerned about the current way we deal with health care costs.
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
I support paid family and medical leave. It is a matter of public safety. If a person is not receiving adequate compensation, that person will usually show up to work and share their illness with anyone that comes in contact with them. Too many businesses do not offer this benefit, so this is a problem.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
The bonding bill impacts people throughout the state and it is a travesty that we didn’t pass it in regular session. During the special sessions, most of the comments were about the governor’s powers. Republicans, in particular, wanted to take over the control of COVID-19 decisions, even though some decisions might be needed quickly.
The behavior of those opposed to the emergency powers seemed to more politically oriented than process oriented, so there doesn’t seem to be a major reason to change it. The emergency powers should be reviewed in our next session.
Patrick J. Zurick
Age: 58
Family: Small business owner with wife (Marie) Miss Marie’s Learning Center (MML Academy) for 12 years. Two children: son, Brandon has his Masters in sports psychology from Minnesota State, Mankato and daughter Christina works with stallions in the thoroughbred industry and is currently living in Lexington, Kentucky, after getting her start at Canterbury Park
Occupation: Worked in new product development and marketing in construction, landscape, automotive, and small engine. Operationally worked in plumbing, HVAC, and distribution.
Education: Two MBAs from the University of St. Thomas, one in management and one in finance, also have a Certificate in Leadership from University of St. Thomas
Endorsements: Minnesota Farm Bureau
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Youth are extremely important – six-year football commissioner, six-year hockey association board member, four-year athletic association board member
1) The state is projected to have at least a $2.4 billion budget deficit in the next session, as the Legislature will be tasked with adopting a two-year budget in 2021. What would be your approach to balancing the budget in terms of reducing spending and/or raising taxes and fees? Be as specific as possible.
The Democratic Party voted to raise taxes by $12 billion when there was a surplus. It is overly concerning what their leadership will bring when trying to close the gap based on the above-mentioned deficits. The DFL likes to think it can narrow the gap by taxing upper income individuals, but the upper income entities will move out of state to avoid taxation. We are struggling to attract meaningful businesses because of our taxation rate. The DFL taxation platform hurts the middle class and the poor the most because of a lack of viable economic opportunities. We know that there was a substantial pay increase for state employees. Everyone must have skin in the game when looking at what needs to be done to reduce the budget deficit and that includes reevaluating pay increases. Bottom line, the taxpayers’ money is their money, and it needs to be treated with sanctity.
2) What is the best way that state government can support the economy as it emerges from COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings and continue to protect public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19?
We can open the economy and do it safely. There are individuals that need to take full precautions to protect themselves from getting the virus. As a society we need to also take those precautions, but we can open business while at the same time practicing the necessary precautions. The PPP program needs to become a grant to those that have utilized the funds as they were intended. We need to develop ways to encourage people to utilize local businesses. It can be done through coupon programs and tax incentives for using local businesses. The sooner we get the economy open the better. People have changed their buying habits away from local business. It will be difficult to get those buying habits to change back. Businesses have lost revenue through no fault of their own. We must do everything possible to give them the opportunity to get that business back.
3) Affordable health care remains a concern to many Minnesotans. Do you support expansion of government-run health insurance plans? If not, what options do you support to stabilize health insurance premiums?
Making sure that health care is available at an affordable rate needs to be a priority. We need to make sure that those who need care the most get that care. Currently the Medicare system is very effective at caring for the older adult population. We cannot risk moving forward with a Medicare for all plan that could jeopardize the welfare of our aging population and the financial stability of our healthcare facilities. We are the party that will protect our elderly and not vote to remove $68 million from nursing home funding as our current Democratic led party did.
4) Mandated paid family and medical leave for all Minnesota employers was debated in 2020. It passed the House but failed in the Senate. Do you support such a mandate? Why or why not?
I am a small business owner. I have been able to maintain high quality employees by offering fair wages, 401k, generous vacation, and sick leave etc. My point in bringing this up is businesses attract employees through whatever works best within their business structure. It needs to be up to the business owner to determine what they need to do to be profitable and not be held to a government created standard.
5) Do you agree or disagree that the governor’s executive powers and the bonding bill were linked in negotiations? Why or why not? Do you believe the emergency powers act should be changed to alter the governor’s peacetime emergency powers? If so, how?
What is the impact of COVID? We needed to shut down initially for our healthcare system to get ahead of the virus. Life expectancy has increased during COVID for the third consecutive year after declining for four consecutive years. We are living longer today than we have since 2013. The increase in death rate per 1,000 is the lowest since 2013. Many people need to protect themselves and we need to do the same. We are living in fear without justification. If you are sick, stay home. The governor has overstepped. Mask up and live strong. (Statistics from United Nations).
