Honored director leads ‘aggressive’ efforts to connect people with food

Photo by John Gessner

Jason Viana is executive director of The Open Door, which has an office and a separate food pantry on Rahn Road in Eagan. The Burnsville resident was honored for his work with a 2022 Community Builder Award from the Burnsville City Council.

Viana among Burnsville’s Community Builder Award winners 

By the numbers, the drive-thru food pantry at the former Metcalf Middle School on Diffley Road in Eagan tells a story.

Tags

Load comments