Honored director leads ‘aggressive’ efforts to connect people with food

Viana among Burnsville’s Community Builder Award winners
By the numbers, the drive-thru food pantry at the former Metcalf Middle School on Diffley Road in Eagan tells a story.
Eagan-based nonprofit The Open Door launched the pop-up pantry one day a week at the vacant school in response to rising food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers discovered they weren’t serving their usual food shelf clients. Eighty percent of Metcalf visitors lived in single-family homes and received no government nutrition benefits such as SNAP or WIC, said Jason Viana, The Open Door’s executive director.
When the government sent pandemic relief checks, client numbers fell. When wages rose, the numbers fell again. Then inflation hit.
The numbers went right back up, with households served rising from 400 a week to more than 500 in the last two months, Viana said.
“At first I considered (the Metcalf site) a relief valve because we didn’t have room for any more people,” Viana said. “But now I look at it as a barometer of community need.”
More concerned with the number of people the growing organization doesn’t reach than the number it already does, Viana is credited with expanding its reach across communities and preaching its mission to anyone who will listen — or become a volunteer.
The Burnsville resident is one of eight recipients of 2022 Community Builder Awards, given annually by the Burnsville City Council. He was the only recipient to get two nominations.
One was from Angela Steenberg, who has volunteered at The Open Door for more than 15 years and recently became an employee.
“I was there before Jason came, and I can attest that his leadership is the reason behind the amazing transformation The Open Door has experienced since he arrived,” Steenberg wrote.
Well-known in the community, Viana has a “larger than life presence” and has been the driving force behind recent innovations that have made The Open Door “a leader in serving the food insecure,” Steenberg wrote.
He’s collaborated with the city, schools, businesses and others to deliver food where it’s needed, wrote nominator Melissa Miller, also an employee. Viana, a member of the William Byrne Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization and youth football and basketball coach, “shows up where he’s needed throughout the community,” Miller wrote.
Raised mostly in Alabama by a mother who didn’t finish high school, Viana viscerally understands food insecurity.
“When I grew up — I put this on my application to work here — I think I was 5 the first time I asked my mom why she wasn’t eating and realized that she wasn’t telling me the truth that she wasn’t hungry,” Viana said. “I grew up without a lot of food.”
The situation improved in high school when his family moved to a suburban home, but Viana still took the long road to a career in the nonprofit sector. He was 21 when he started college at the University of Alabama at Birmingham after working in a restaurant for four years. He had also volunteered for a suicide hotline.
“I’d never had any idea that you could have a career helping people,” Viana said. “And volunteering at the crisis center was when I realized I needed to go to college because that sounded like a really good thing to do.”
He came to Minnesota, where his wife, Nicola, is from, in 2008. Viana earned a master’s in nonprofit management from Hamline University and worked for the Minnesota Red Cross in disaster preparedness and international services. He applied at The Open Door when the previous director left six years ago.
The nonprofit was launched in 2004 by volunteers at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church on Rahn Road in Eagan.
“This is one of the most economically challenged parts of Eagan,” Viana said. “They started out as a little food shelf in the closet at the church.”
Two other Eagan churches — Easter Lutheran and St. John Neumann Catholic Church — joined the volunteer effort.
“It was like a bad field of dreams — they built it and the people kept coming,” said Viana, who volunteered at The Open Door before he worked there. “So then they turned it into a 501(c)(3) in 2009. And that’s what became The Open Door. And since then we’ve grown to become one of the largest hunger relief organizations in the state. Summer’s our busiest time. We provided food to over 20,000 people last month.”
With 14 full-time staff positions and more than 1,400 volunteers last year, The Open Door is by volume of food and people served one of Minnesota’s top five food shelves, Viana said.
Its brick-and-mortar food shelf in a strip mall on Rahn Road is just part of the operation.
Already in place when he first volunteered at The Open Door was its Mobile Lunch Box program, which now delivers summer meals to 26 neighborhoods in four school districts: Burnsville-Eagan-Savage, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, Lakeville Area and West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan.
“No one goes to more places,” Viana said. “But it’s really important to know that with that growth, since day one, all we’ve done is meet unmet need. We haven’t put any food shelves out of business. We’re not trying to take market share from anybody.”
Services also include grocery distribution at schools and senior housing sites, a free monthly farmers market at the Cedar Knolls mobile home park in Apple Valley and 13 community gardens with 309 plots where families grow their own food.
“Our gardens produce 20,000 pounds of food a year, and most of those clients tell us that they don’t need food support during the growing season,” Viana said.
The Open Door is “aggressive” and “pretty risk-tolerant,” he said.
“Our staff knows that if they need something to get food to someone, I will find it for them, whether it’s a truck or whether it’s a building, whether it’s staff,” Viana said. “I think working that closely with staff frees them up to be ambitious and creative.”
He and Nicola have two children attending William Byrne, Eli and Noah. Nicola is on the tax credit staff of Minnesota Housing, the state’s housing finance agency.
“We joke that she makes sure folks have a place to live, and I make sure folks have food to eat,” Viana said. “Together we’re trying to make positive stuff.”
The other Community Builder Award recipients are:
• Berean Baptist Church for its School-A-Palooza Event.
• Kathy Funston, Burnsville High School Pathways Connections.
• Hafido Hussein Shurie, community volunteer.
• Margaret Garvey, Burnsville Festival board and event committee.
• Pat and John Christiansen, Foundation 191 and Burnsville High School scholarships.
• Skip Nienhaus, community volunteer.
• Traci and Jim Kubisiak, Kids ‘n Kinship.
