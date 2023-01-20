Honored cop at home helping people in crisis

Photo by John Gessner

Erica Huston, a member of the Burnsville Police Department’s Behavioral Health Unit, is the department’s 2022 Officer of the Year.

Huston is member of Behavioral Health Unit 

The Burnsville Police Department’s 2022 Officer of the Year drives an unmarked car and comes to work in a comfy blue shirt and khakis. Two decades into her career in Burnsville, Erica Huston has settled into a new role that feels as welcoming as her uniform.

Tags

Load comments