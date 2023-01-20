Honored cop at home helping people in crisis

Huston is member of Behavioral Health Unit
The Burnsville Police Department’s 2022 Officer of the Year drives an unmarked car and comes to work in a comfy blue shirt and khakis. Two decades into her career in Burnsville, Erica Huston has settled into a new role that feels as welcoming as her uniform.
Huston is a member of the department’s Behavioral Health Unit, which launched in early 2021 to meet a rising number of mental health crisis calls with more effective police responses, including follow-up.
The two-cop unit, which also includes a full-time social worker and part-time data analyst, is replacing a cycle in which many crisis-call subjects were taken by ambulance to hospitals that didn’t have room for them, Huston said.
The veteran patrol officer accustomed to the rituals of jail and release said she’s now “helping navigate a real tough time in someone’s life.”
“It’s been a pretty incredible experience,” Huston said. “Especially in my 20th year here, it’s kind of neat, where some people kind of get into that slump. And I feel kind of like I did the opposite.”
Huston “works tirelessly to ensure people get the help they need,” Chief Tanya Schwartz said in a statement announcing Huston’s Officer of the Year selection by a department committee. “She has an amazing ability to help people move from places and mindsets of despair to places of renewed hope by creating caring connections in our community.”
Huston started in law enforcement at Camp Pendleton in California, where she spent four years as an active duty Marine military police officer.
She later worked for Dakota County Court Services and finished her four-year degree to prepare for a police career. While in school Huston did an internship as an advocate for domestic violence victims, working out of Burnsville police headquarters.
“The chief at the time, (the late) Dave Farrington, he had two kids that were in the Marines, two boys, so he said, ‘Hey, do you ever think about being a police officer?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m kind of working towards that,’ ” Huston recalled. “He goes, ‘Get your stuff done — I’ll hire you.’ ”
Huston has covered the waterfront in Burnsville, serving as a patrol officer, investigator, field training officer, use-of-force instructor, Honor Guard member and peer team member.
A longtime colleague and her former patrol sergeant, Max Yakovlev, laid much of the groundwork for the Behavioral Health Unit, which officially began in January 2021. Yakovlev and Huston staff the unit, with the addition of a third officer budgeted for 2023.
“He’s developed it, nurtured it, worked it,” Huston said of Yakovlev. “And together, I’d say we make a great team. He makes things happen, and I kind of operate it.”
Last year the unit responded to more than 240 crisis calls and made more than 760 after-care visits.
Mental health calls have more than doubled in Burnsville since 2010, even as total police calls have remained relatively consistent, according to the department.
“Some of these calls can take up to two hours if you really work through them the right way,” Huston said. “And we found that by creating this unit, we had the time to now go out while someone’s in crisis, start with them, and kind of work through to stabilize them in the community. We’re doing that by using Dakota County Social Services.”
The social worker accompanies officers on calls. The unit is awaiting the addition of stabilization services to help with the six to eight weeks of follow-up many cases require, Huston said.
Responding to mental health crisis calls has taxed patrol officers’ time and tested the effectiveness of their response.
“When they see us logged in for work, they’re like, ‘Oh, thank God, Erica and Max are here — they’ll take all those crisis calls,’ ” Huston said. “It’s working. They’re seeing a reduction in some of the ‘frequent fliers,’ and that’s huge.”
At any given time the department may be dealing with five to 10 people who are “calling constantly,” she said. She and Yakovlev now ask them to call them personally instead of dialing 911.
Their needs could include therapy, case management, financial assistance or a judge’s order that they stay on prescribed medications.
“Almost all” crisis callers are on meds — “or should be, and aren’t,” Huston said. Many live in group homes. “A lot” struggle with drug or alcohol addiction, she said.
“I’m still having some type of interaction with people that I met when we first started in the unit two years ago,” Huston said. “There are a couple of folks who will call and say, ‘Hey, I stayed sober today, I didn’t do drugs today, just checkin’ in.’ And that’s it.”
