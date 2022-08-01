Homeowner faces jail if property not cleaned up

City can take over cleanup if owner fails to comply
A Burnsville homeowner whose nuisance property has drawn neighborhood complaints since 2018 has until Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. to show he’s cleaned up the place or face jail.
If the property at 11900 Highland View Circle remains strewn with stuff — from inoperable vehicles to garbage bags, lumber and machinery — 10 days after Aug. 8, the city is permitted to do the cleanup and bill the homeowner through his property taxes.
A Dakota County district judge ruled July 25 that homeowner Jonathan B. Morelan is in civil contempt of court for failing to comply with the court’s May 25 cleanup order. Morelan was ordered to remove “all vehicles that are inoperative” and “all garbage bags, pallets, lumber, household appliances, household items, furniture outside the principle structure, and inoperable machinery” from the property.
At a July 25 court hearing, it was “unrefuted” that Morelan failed to comply, Judge Stacey Sorensen Green said in her contempt order.
If numerous city code violations aren’t corrected on Aug. 8, Morelan must show up at 9 a.m. on Aug. 9 “for indefinite confinement in Dakota County Jail,” in accordance with state statute, until evidence shows he has complied, the order said. “Failure to report shall result in an issuance of a bench warrant for his arrest.”
The City Council voted on Feb. 22 to begin abatement proceedings that would allow the city to clean up the northeast Burnsville property if Morelan didn’t.
A chronology of city enforcement actions followed by court orders, summonses and even arrest warrants dates back to
June 18, 2020, when the city filed its first complaint of property maintenance code violations.
In a February report, the city alleged “gross exterior storage” of “waste, refuse, trash, garbage, junk, debris, disused machinery, household appliances, or automobile components,” along with “exterior storage of pipe, lumber, tarps, furniture, pallets, metal and machinery.”
“Approximately seven” cars and trucks that appeared “abandoned and inoperable” were stored on the property, the report said.
If anything, conditions appear to have gotten worse, said Chris Forslund, Burnsville’s licensing and code enforcement coordinator, who drove by the property no July 25.
Code enforcement officials will view the property on Aug. 8 and inform the city attorney whether it appears Morelan has met the court’s cleanup order, Forslund said.
If cleanup falls to the city, Forslund said he hopes Morelan will be involved, as typically happens when property owners reach a stage of acceptance.
“At some point they get to the point where it’s going to happen, and it’s really helpful when they have a say in what’s going on, too,” Forslund said. “In this case, I don’t know if that approach is going to work because we’ve had so little response, and there’s been lots of promises from the property owner. Maybe we do it all on our own, I don’t know.”
“The biggest issue for us is obviously looking at it and the resale value of our house if we ever wanted to sell it,” a neighbor said last month, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The property has also had many police calls, and neighbors have observed intense late-night activities involving material outside the house, the neighbor said.
