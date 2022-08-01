Homeowner faces jail if property not cleaned up

City of Burnsville photo

This is a partial view of the property at 11900 Highland View Circle in Burnsville as seen in December 2021. A judge has ruled the owner to be in contempt of court for failing to comply with a cleanup order.

City can take over cleanup if owner fails to comply

A Burnsville homeowner whose nuisance property has drawn neighborhood complaints since 2018 has until Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. to show he’s cleaned up the place or face jail.

