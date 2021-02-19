Homegrown cop had role model in police, K-9 work

Burnsville officer will take to the streets with Blaze
Burnsville police Officer Tim Pfaff was one of the rare breed of kid who decides at 5 or 6 to become a cop or firefighter and actually makes it happen.
He was equally persistent in pursuing police K-9 work as a specialty. After seeking but not being selected for one of Burnsville’s two K-9 officer positions in 2016, Pfaff trained to become a police dog decoy.
“You’re the chew toy,” said Pfaff, 32. “You’re the guy who runs down the field and gets bit by the dog.”
Pfaff had a role model growing up. His father, Jeff, was a Burnsville cop for 26 years, working as a patrol officer, investigator and drug task force member. Retired in 2015 and now a part-time traffic court referee for Ramsey County, Jeff was also a K-9 decoy during his career.
“I remember growing up watching him at K-9 demos run away from some of the PD dogs at the time,” Tim said. “I remember one of them was, like, 110 pounds and knocked him over every time, but he sure seemed like he was having a good time with it.”
Tim reached a new stage in his K-9 journey this month when he took possession of a 15-month-old, 53-pound male German shepherd from Slovakia, known worldwide for its breeding standards. Given free reign to name the dog, the 2007 Burnsville High School graduate chose Blaze, his alma mater’s mascot.
“I thought it would be fun to kind of make him a local dog,” said Tim, now assigned to a K-9 position that’s been unfilled since 2018. “I remember all those years of being a Burnsville Blaze, playing sports at Burnsville. I thought it would be fun to keep the name.”
Now Tim’s “riding buddy,” Blaze won’t do any official police work until he and his handler complete 12 weeks of training in Buffalo, Minnesota. Blaze will be dual-purpose qualified — in bite work, apprehension and tracking and trailing, as well as drug detection, Tim said.
“These aren’t housepets,” he said. “They’re bred specifically for this. He lives in my garage right now. He’s not sitting on my couch cuddling with me at night. They’re working dogs. They’re very smart.”
Tim earned his law enforcement degree at Winona State University, was hired in Burnsville as a community service officer and became a sworn cop in January 2012. He’s been a member of the department’s Emergency Action Group since 2018.
As a K-9 decoy, he helped K-9 Officer Lauren Smith and former K-9 Officer Brian Hasselman train their German shepherds, Jet and Rex. Along with bite work came box work — hiding in one of a series of boxes as a dog is trained to track and find subjects by smell.
Pfaff has also decoyed for two Eagan K-9 officers and at monthly gatherings of south metro police K-9 handlers.
“I have somewhere in the area of at least 30 dogs I’ve had bite me at least once,” he said.
Their bred and trained aggression is not to be taken for granted.
“They’re a dog, but they’re also a fighting tool,” Pfaff said. “As much as it would be horrible for a dog to get killed in the line of duty, it would be much worse for an officer to get killed. These are the tip of the spear for keeping officers safe.”
