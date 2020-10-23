The Holly House Boutique, a seasonal boutique that features more than 75 unique Minnesota small businesses under one roof, will reopen for the holidays in Burnsville’s Heart of the City area, at the corner of Nicollet and Burnsville Parkway.
The winter holiday boutique will open Thursday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. on the lower level of 101 W. Burnsville Parkway, across from Jensen’s Cafe.
“We are thrilled to be back in Burnsville for the third Christmas season in a row,” said Holly House owner Kim Schueller. “We can think of no better place than Heart of the City to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Holly House’s winter boutique — particularly in this year where we need as much joy as possible.”
The boutique features a variety of Minnesota-made goods for sale from local artisans, craftspeople and bakers. Items include holiday food, home decor and gifts.
The Holly House Boutique will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 22.
More information is at hollyhouseboutique.com.
