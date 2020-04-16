Citing COVID-19, council shelves Heart of City lighting study
The big artificial tree erected for the holidays in Burnsville’s Nicollet Commons park will be replaced. But talk of year-round theme lighting in the surrounding Heart of the City is on indefinite hold.
Meeting in a videoconference work session Tuesday, the City Council agreed to replace the aging tree but shelved its study of theme lighting that could cost $1.3 million.
With the city facing still-unclear budget pressures from COVID-19, this is no time to talk about year-round lighting, said council members, who had asked for the study before the pandemic struck.
“I can’t see us adding to the budget when we have a lot of expenses we did not foresee,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said. “This is not a time for us to do any of this kind of stuff, because it’s a want, not a need.”
Replacing the holiday tree, which is lit in a ceremony the night before Thanksgiving, was already in the works. A total of $50,000 is earmarked in the 2020 budget.
“It is worn out,” Public Works Director Ryan Peterson said. “If we do want to have a tree, we’re going to have to replace it.”
Failing portions of the tree have been removed, and officials say it may reach a state where it won’t even light up.
Peterson offered replacement options with enhancements.
Council members opted for a traditional tree, more than 30 feet tall, and possibly a projection system that would beam images onto the adjacent Ames Center. The system could have uses beyond the holiday season, said Council Member Dan Gustafson, who suggested it.
If the system is impractical or outside the budget, some lighted figurines, such as skaters on the park’s water feature, are possible. Council members rejected the option of a high-tech light and sound show in place of the tree.
Holiday lighting in the Heart of the City also includes 350 lighted natural trees and 240 lighted snowflakes on city poles.
The annual cost is $73,00 to $85,000 — $35,000 of which is donated by the Burnsville Community Foundation, said Jon Kruse of consultant SEH Engineering.
With the pandemic, the foundation board isn’t sure it can raise $35,000 this year, said foundation president Michael Esch.
Theme lighting
Kruse told the council it would cost about $1.3 million for a “middle of the road” permanent lighting system on 350 trees in the Heart of the City.
The holiday lighting is powered mostly by cords and plugs that present a tripping hazard and can be eaten away by road salt, Kruse said. Installation and removal each year are labor-intensive, he said.
Annual costs would “go down significantly” with a permanent system, he said, suggesting that it could be phased in over five years for $266,000 a year.
Lighting fewer than 350 trees would reduce the cost, he said.
The council asked for the study last fall.
