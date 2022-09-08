Dolly’s Place was a Crystal Lake fixture
In 1976 Gary Mortenson bought Oscar Dally’s house, a bungalow built in 1921 from a kit sold by the Gordon-Van Tine Co.
“It didn’t have any indoor plumbing,” said Mortenson, who was beginning a new job as a math teacher at Apple Valley High School. “And it had buckets where the roof leaked, but otherwise it was in pretty good shape.”
Mortenson never knew Dally, who was in the hospital at the time and died the following year at 91. But moving into his house was an ice-breaker with Mortenson’s new neighbors on Crystal Lake in Burnsville.
“I think he was kind of, well, famous,” said Mortenson, who has added onto the house and still lives there. “When I first bought this house, if I said I lived at Oscar’s house, they knew exactly where I lived.”
Dally, one of the first Crystal Lake residents, owned Dolly’s Place on the southeast side of the lake. Opened in 1923, it had a store frequented by local kids, a bar and a few resort cabins. Dolly’s Place closed when Dally died in 1977.
The Dally legacy still permeates the small, self-contained neighborhood where he lived, now bordered by three streets, including Dally Place and Lac Lavon Drive. Mortenson and his wife, Maryanne, have a wooden “Dolly’s Resort” sign from the Dally property hung on the wall of their loft.
“We (neighborhood residents) all probably had a picture of the store and we all had a picture of Oscar,” Maryanne said. “But now we’ve got more.”
Margaret Kraft, one of Dally’s three children, built a house just north of her father’s. Kraft’s daughter, Donna, lived there until her death in January. Cleaning out the house and preparing it for sale, Kraft family friends Shelly and Robert Markham found themselves custodians of vast stores of Dally and Kraft history.
Knowing the Mortensons’ fondness for the neighborhood lore, the Markhams gave it all to them. The Mortensons spread the photos, postcards, written records, wedding dress, Army uniform and other memorabilia out over six tables.
In late August they hauled the entire collection to the Dakota County Historical Society in South St. Paul.
“I feel like we’re enmeshed in history,” Maryanne said. “Our kids swear Oscar was here. They feel him. Some weird things have happened, but we’re not going there. They really feel he was here.”
Oscar Dally
Old news clippings trace Dally’s origins to St. Paul’s West Side. He was a railroad worker who lost his left leg in a railroad accident in 1922. Shortly thereafter he came to Crystal Lake, building the business that would become a landmark to area residents and tourists “with the help of a local farm boy,” one newspaper reported.
“He and his wife started the business,” reported another paper, the Burnsville Current, in 1977. “She died in 1955. Since then he managed the place alone but had help from his daughter, Mrs. Al Kraft (Margaret) and his son Frank. Between them they created an institution that has served many generations of Crystal Lakers.”
There was beer in one section of the place (and many beer signs, and spittoons, and a foot rest at the bar) and candy in another. Local kids loved Dolly’s Place.
“It is not unusual to see a three- or four-year-old standing in front of the candy counter trying to decide what to spend his nickel or dime on,” said the Current story, by Dick Duerre. “Dally was always a marvel, he’d stand there patiently while the young customers would waiver between picking a Bub’s Daddy or a Marathon Bar. The decision could take many minutes and involve several changes before becoming final. Many young customers couldn’t even count their money and Mr. Dally would patiently explain what they owed. I noticed that many times he’d slip an extra goody into the bag of a favored young client.”
Memorabilia
The Mortensons displayed Donna Kraft’s family collection for neighbors before carting it off to the Historical Society.
“We called Dakota County because it’s too big of a story not to share this,” Maryanne said. “Dakota County said yeah, they know about Oscar’s store, and yes, they’ll take everything.”
It includes the wedding dress, in its original box, that Dally’s wife, Emma, wore on June 30, 1909. It includes the Army uniform worn by Al Kraft, Dally’s son-in-law. There are inheritance papers and cemetery deeds and letters from Donna Kraft’s pen pals.
“She’s got ticket stubs to plays that she saw,” Maryanne said. “I mean, it’s her whole life.”
Shelly Markham described an uncommonly close bond with Donna Kraft, a 1964 graduate of Lakeville High School, whom she met in 1983.
“Donna didn’t have no family, and she basically adopted me and my family and I have taken care of her ever since,” Markham said. “And I took care of her husband when he got sick, and I took care of her until she was gone.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.