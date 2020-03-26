Board mulls remaining budget adjustments
Higher classes sizes and student activity fees are on the table as the District 191 School Board seeks ways to balance the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district’s 2020-21 budget.
So are longer walking distances and elimination of ninth-grade sports.
At a March 19 work session, board members sifted through options for reaching the last $1.9 million in budget adjustments.
Facing an estimated $8.5 million deficit, the district has already identified most of the savings: $2.6 million from closing three schools after this year, $1.3 million in staff “right-sizing” based on continued enrollment decline and $1.1 in already decided adjustments and efficiencies. The district will also get $1.6 million in new revenue from voter approval of last November’s levy referendum.
That leaves decisions on remaining options, some of which the board rejected last year when it cut the 2019-20 budget by $6.6 million. The board will hold another workshop on March 31 and approve the budget in June.
Increasing the elementary class-size ratio by one student would save $900,000 and cut nine full-time positions, according to a district report. The district is already cutting 49 teaching positions through right-sizing and the closing of Sioux Trail and Marion W. Savage elementary schools and Metcalf Middle School.
The target ratio across grades kindergarten through five is 24.5 students per teacher, said Stacey Sovine, human resources director.
Raising the ratio by 1.5 would cut 13 positions and save $1.3 million. Raising it by two would cut 16.4 positions and save $1.6 million.
“I’m not comfortable with anything above one,” Board Member Darcy Schatz said. “Is it a hard decision we have to make to go higher? Possibly.”
Raising class sizes by one and spending budget reserves down to a 5 percent unassigned fund balance may be an option, Board Member Lesley Chester said.
Increasing student athletic and activity fees by 25 percent drew debate. It would raise $125,400.
Fees haven’t been raised in at least six years, and compared with neighboring districts, “we’re half the price” in some activities, said Lisa Rider, executive director of business services.
“It was our advisers who brought this forward, saying there’s some room here,” Rider said.
Board Chair Abigail Alt said the increase is “not in keeping with our values.”
“We know that those who can, will, and those who can’t, will have to do without,” she said.
There is a waiver for families that can’t afford to pay, Rider said, but Alt said pride may keep some from seeking it. Staff activity leaders understand that and reach out to students, Rider said.
Board Member Eric Miller endorsed the increase, suggesting that activities boosters will see to it students who can’t afford the fees will participate.
Increasing walking distances to school by a half mile would save $115,000. The district’s maximum walking distance is one mile for elementary students and 1.5 for secondary students, compared with 1.5 and two under state law, Rider said.
The district would still gain cost savings if it changed only the secondary distances and not the elementary, Rider said.
Eliminating middle school orchestra (a savings of $59,500) and ninth-grade sports ($84,000) are options.
In the 2019-20 round of cuts, the board held out against eliminating those programs and raising class sizes and walking distances.
“It’s the facts,” Miller said of their reappearance. “It’s the reality.”
Board members are considering restoring a $66,000 cut in teachers for the College in the Schools program at Burnsville High School.
