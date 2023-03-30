Remains safe for drinking, other uses, officials say
A 2022 state test of Burnsville’s drinking water revealed a higher level of radium than allowed by federal standards.
But the water remains safe for drinking and all other purposes, said city officials, who are working to pinpoint and solve the problem.
“We certainly take this one test result seriously,” City Manager Gregg Lindberg told the City Council at a March 21 work session. “We’re actively working toward mitigation strategies. You’ll hear more about those, as will the community.”
Information will be included in the city’s annual drinking water report due out in April, Lindberg said.
Radium is a naturally occurring radioactive material — “basically the drinking water version of the radon (gas) issue” in homes, Lindberg said.
Prolonged exposure to and high concentrations of radium and radon gas pose health risks, according to a report from Deputy City Manager Hugo McPhee. Prolonged or high exposure to radium can result in increased incidences of bone, liver, lung or breast cancers, he wrote.
The Minnesota Department of Health tests Burnsville’s drinking water supply every three years. The last scheduled test, in April 2022, showed a level of 8.8 picocuries per liter. The maximum set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is 5.4.
The Department of Health informed the city in early February.
“Our higher than normal test result does not mean there is a problem with our water,” McPhee wrote. “Radium is a naturally occurring element and receiving one irregular test result is not abnormal for communities. This test means that we will be required to test quarterly for radium to determine our average radium levels.”
According to the Department of Health, “Drinking water that has radium in it would put you in contact with very low doses of radiation every day. You have a higher risk of getting cancer if you drink water with radium in it every day for many years.”
Previous mandatory state testing has produced one high radium test in Burnsville, in 2000, and no violations for contaminants, according to McPhee.
Groundwater, not surface water, is the suspected source of last April’s high reading, he wrote. The city’s current blend is about 60% surface water, pumped from the Kraemer Mining and Materials limestone mine, and 40% groundwater, according to McPhee. Burnsville also supplies much of neighboring Savage’s drinking water.
Groundwater and surface water are blended at Burnsville’s water treatment plant. But a recent inspection found that a baffle wall designed to force both types of treated water to co-mingle was damaged and “rendered largely ineffective,” McPhee wrote.
“This may have played a role in the higher than expected radium level detected in the state sampling,” he wrote. “Plans are in place to rapidly close this baffle wall to immediately improve the mixing and co-mingling of treated waters.”
Other mitigation measures may include periodic testing to identify city wells with high radium content, drawing from wells with low or no signs of radium, using more surface water, manually manipulating the blending process, adding chemicals to the treated water to remove radium, and replacing water-filtration materials to better remove radium, McPhee wrote.
The city has drawn water from each of its wells for testing. Results “will be pivotal in determining next steps,” he wrote. The city is also working with the Department of Health and a consultant on ways to reduce radium.
The city draws groundwater from the Prairie du Chien-Jordan Aquifer and also has two wells supplied by the Mount Simon-Hinkley Aquifer beneath Prairie du Chien.
Radium is often found in certain types of rock such as limestone composites and granite, McPhee wrote.
“And what does Burnsville sit on?” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said.
“Plenty of that stuff,” replied Council Member Vince Workman.
