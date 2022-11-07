Here are local candidates on the ballot in Burnsville Nov 7, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Burnsville. Precinct boundaries have changed due to the 2020 census. Find your polling location at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.For more information on registration, to preview a sample ballot and for links to view election results, visit burnsvillemn.gov/elections. For more election information, call 952-895-4491 or email elections@burnsvillemn.gov.CandidatesFollowing are the local offices and candidates appearing on ballots in Burnsville.Burnsville City Council — Kriystauhl Fitchett, Dan Kealey, Chris John and Vince Workman.Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board — Abigail Alt, Lesley Chester, Scott Hume and Safio Mursal.Lakeville Area District 194 School Board – Carly Anderson, Kim Baker, Marilee Jager, Kathy Lewis, Andy Lundblad, Bree Schindele and Brian Thompson.Dakota County attorney — Kathy Keena and Matt Little.Dakota County sheriff — Joe Leko.Senate District 55 — Pam Myhra, Republican; Lindsey Port, DFL.House District 55A — Jess Hanson, DFL; Gabriela Kroetch, Republican.House District 55B — Kaela Berg, DFL; Van Holston, Republican.Senate District 52 — Jim Carlson, DFL; Stephen Lowell, Republican.House District 52A — Liz Reyer, DFL; Fern Smith, Republican. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stw Election 2022 Burnsville City Council Senate District 55 Senate Distrrict 52 Burnsville Candidates Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Kaitlyn’s Kloset celebrates new location at Eagan church Letter: A case of stolen valor Dakota County attorney candidates spar over issues Lakeville Area School Board candidate Q&A's 2022 Dakota County attorney candidate Q&A 2022 E-editions Dakota County Tribune Nov 4, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Nov 4, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Nov 4, 2022 0
