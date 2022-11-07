Polls on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Burnsville. Precinct boundaries have changed due to the 2020 census. Find your polling location at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.

For more information on registration, to preview a sample ballot and for links to view election results, visit burnsvillemn.gov/elections. For more election information, call 952-895-4491 or email elections@burnsvillemn.gov.

