Ordinances, public features to be re-examined
Burnsville’s Heart of the City is getting a fresh look more than 20 years after plans were laid to guide development and redevelopment in what would be considered the city’s new downtown.
The city has hired consultants to review the area’s 1999 design framework. Development rules will be studied along with public amenities such as parking, streetscapes and public art.
“We’ve seen lots of development occur throughout the Heart of the City, lots of great development not only on the private side but in the public realm as well,” Assistant Community Development Director Regina Dean told the City Council at a work session Tuesday. “After seeing that kind of go through its life cycle, we thought it would be a great idea to have a refresh of that framework.”
That will include a review of policies and ordinances that guide development, streetscape features and the system of streetscape maintenance assessments that’s based on property owners’ street frontage.
Some business owners don’t think the assessment system is equitable, said Jeff McMenimen of lead consultant Damon Farber.
Parking needs and “wayfinding” guidelines will be reviewed. So will park and open space needs, along with opportunities for new public art and “placemaking” spaces.
The city will engage Heart of the City residents and businesses in reviewing the area, which is bounded by Highway 13, Burnsville Parkway, Interstate 35W and Eagle Ridge Drive.
“It’s really our goal to engage with the residents and the businesses in the Heart of the City to make sure that we’re really reflecting the stakeholders’ values and opportunities for the district,” McMenimen said.
The review will expand current Heart of the City boundaries to include an area west of the freeway across the Burnsville Parkway bridge, McMenimen said. A new bus rapid transit station to be built east of the freeway offers opportunities to tie the two sides together, he said.
The review should be finished by April 2022, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.