Burnsville lands grant for food forests, community gardens
Imagine a public place where anyone can nibble on something they’ve just plucked from a tree or shrub.
It’s called a “food forest,” and it’s part of the city of Burnsville’s plan to expand healthy eating opportunities.
Underused city park spaces and excess right-of-way next to trails or sidewalks are potential food forest sites, according to City Planner Deb Garross. A forest might have fruit and nut trees, berry shrubs, vines and ground-cover plants such as strawberry.
“It could be next to a trail, just a small place where you could pick apples or berries and, instead of mowing that, have it be used for some sort of food access,” said Sue Bast, the city’s environmental specialist and sustainability coordinator.
Food forests are part of a plan, dubbed Grow Burnsville, that would also add more community gardens and a “market garden” where youth could learn to work the soil through paid internships.
The city submitted the plan to the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which in January awarded a $125,000 grant to carry it out. Burnsville is one of nine U.S. cities awarded grants through the mayors’ 2021 Childhood Obesity Prevention and Environmental Health and Sustainability Awards. Burnsville’s application placed first among the three smallest cities awarded grants.
Grow Burnsville aims to expand healthy eating for the city’s most vulnerable residents — families in poverty, families with limited access to nutritious foods and families underserved by park space, according to a Conference of Mayors press release.
“We’re looking at places that may be food dessert locations, and that’s where we want to locate the community gardens,” Bast told the city’s Planning Commission on Monday.
Grow Burnsville is part of the city’s sustainability plan for environmental stewardship and resource protection. Bast and Garross briefed commissioners on the plan, which was updated in November.
Local food and community health are two components of the 10-part plan.
The local food section calls for increasing the number of community gardens from two to six by 2030, with priority given to neighborhoods with limited food access, limited vehicle access and elevated poverty levels.
Burnsville has two community gardens, at Neill Park and Wolk Park.
The market garden concept would put youth to work and promote entrepreneurship, according to Bast. The city envisions Dakota County master gardeners lending their expertise, with garden produce given away at events such as the city’s native plant and tree sales.
Grow Burnsville also calls for a drop-off site where residents can bring household organics for composting.
Electric grant
The city is seeking a separate grant to increase energy efficiency in Civic Center campus buildings, which include City Hall, the police station and the Ice Center.
Working through Dakota Electric Association and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, the city hopes to fund energy-efficiency and renewable energy retrofits. Grant funds might be used to add electric vehicles to the city fleet, which might also be used for solar storage, Bast said.
Sustainability plan
The city adopted its first sustainability plan in 2009. Since then, most of its goals for environmental stewardship in city operations have been reached, Bast said.
The goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent from 2005 to 2025 was actually reached in 2019, she said.
That’s partly because electricity generation is “greener” today, but since 2005 the city has added a performing arts center, a parking deck and a parking ramp, and is pumping 12% more water, Bast said.
“And we’ve still been able to reduce our city operations greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent,” she said. “That’s a real positive, exciting accomplishment.”
The plan calls for achieving 100 percent renewable energy for all city facilities by 2030 and increased use of electric vehicles in the city fleet.
Other accomplishments:
In 2017, Burnsville was one of the first three cities to achieve top Step 5 status in the Minnesota GreenStep Cities program.
Two Burnsville lakes, Earley and Crystal, have been removed from the state’s impaired-waters list.
The city earned a SolSmart award for regulations that help homeowners make the transition to solar power.
City parks now have recycling and organics collection.
And the city has restored some of its natural oak savanna by removing invasive species that block regeneration of young oak trees.
Planning commissioners praised the progress.
“Hitting those numbers four or five years ahead of when we’re supposed to when it comes to reduction of greenhouse gases ... I just think is amazing,” Commissioner Nick Anderson said. “It makes me really happy to be a citizen of this fine city of ours.”
