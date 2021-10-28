Hats aren’t disruptive, principals say
Wearing hats and hoodies will no longer be forbidden in School District 191 buildings.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board was expected to approve Thursday the final reading of a policy change lifting the district’s student headgear ban. A first reading was approved Oct. 14.
District principals have wanted the change for a few years, a sentiment seen in other districts, said Burnsville High School Principal Dave Helke.
Bans arose years ago from worries that hat wearing disrupts the learning environment, Helke said in an interview. But it doesn’t, leaving no reason to keep the ban, he said.
“I think, just consistent with where we are as a school district interested in really trying to honor and affirm each individual, it makes sense to also allow individuals to kind of have that individuality and express themselves,” Helke said.
It’s not just District 191 reaching that conclusion.
“Typically in the past there was quite a broad ban on hats and headwear in schools generally,” Helke said. “Just speaking from being connected with other principals in other schools, I think you definitely are seeing that kind of broad ban on hats and headwear being re-examined in a lot of places. It definitely has become kind of a topic of interest.”
Principals want the ban lifted because they don’t see a problem and to “also give some cultural acceptance to things like hooded sweatshirts,” said Assistant Superintendent Brian Gersich.
Board Member Anna Werb said, “My child will be very excited about being able to wear a hooded sweatshirt.”
The district will retain policy language banning objectionable elements on clothing, such as lewd messages and words or symbols that promote harassment, racism, sexism, violence and gang membership or affiliation.
“Just like any type of clothing, we’re not going to allow inappropriate hats or headgear,” Helke said.
The district policy has allowed exemptions to the ban for religious practice and medical situations such as chemotherapy.
Principals have been expecting the ban to be lifted based on signals from the board’s policy committee, and recent enforcement may not have been as “rigorous” as in the past, Gersich said.
