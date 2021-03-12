Next weekend many families in the Twin Cities and beyond will be celebrating Novruz – the new year’s celebration in Azerbaijan and its region.
After the newspaper was contacted by Lakeville resident Gunel Rallis of the Azerbaijani Asso…
On March 20, the 1,500-plus Minnesotans who trace their roots back to the country along the Caspian Sea between Russia and Iran will celebrate with food, music, dance and games.
“We have similar customs like you would find during Halloween, Easter or Thanksgiving — it’s like we combine all the best holidays of the U.S. into our spring Novruz celebration,” said Gunel Rallis, a Lakeville resident who is founder of the Azerbaijani Association of Minnesota. “As with New Year’s Day in the U.S., Novruz is not associated with religion.”
The celebration has added meaning this year, as Azerbaijan defeated Armenia in October 2020 to claim victory in a 30-year war over territory in western Azerbaijan. This year’s Novruz will be a time for Azerbaijanis to reflect on the lives lost during the conflict. Rallis said much grief still remains from the Feb. 26, 1992, Khojaly Massacre, when 613 Azerbaijanis were killed, including 83 infants.
“It was a sad day for many, never to be forgotten and hopefully, never repeated,” she said.
The Azerbaijani Association of Minnesota has posted billboard messages across the Twin Cities related to the conflict and positive messages of hope.
The signs are part of the association’s effort to raise awareness of the Azerbaijani population in the Twin Cities and the contributions its members give to the community.
“We have many professionals, especially in Dakota, Ramsey and Hennepin counties as well as outstate Minnesota, who are working in health care, legal, education, business, entrepreneurial and government sectors, making great contributions and impacts for our communities at large,” said Rallis, who formed the nonprofit association in 2019.
She said the mission of the organization is to expand, grow and bring the Azerbaijani community together. It also wants to spread awareness and educate other communities about its background, culture, contributions and traditions.
In advance of Novruz, the state of Minnesota proclaimed Feb. 26, 2021, as Azerbaijani Day, which Rallis said was a first.
“Azerbaijanis started immigrating to the United States and Minnesota approximately 30-40 years ago,” she said. “It feels like we are finally being recognized for our existence and our contributions. The proclamation gives us a legitimate platform to educate the broader community of our cultural and community contributions, lifestyles and traditions that we have brought to the United States to add to the richness and diversity of this great country we live in.”
Rallis said that Azerbaijan is a diverse country, which was once a part of Russia.
Azerbaijan attracts many people from neighboring countries, including Russia, Armenia, Georgia, Iraq, Iran and Turkey.
“We often say Turkey and Azerbaijan are two countries but one nation; we are brothers and sisters, speaking the same language,” she said.
Rallis said Azerbaijan is very rich in natural resources, particularly oil and gas, supplying seven different natural resources to neighboring countries. The country has rich soil that produces fruits such as pomegranates, apples, yellow melons and cherries, and it produces many spices like turmeric.
“Azerbaijan is famous for its hospitality; it is very important to our culture to do everything possible to please a guest, whether it be a guest visiting our country or hosting guests in our homes,” Rallis said. “We will serve the best food on the best china. We will sacrifice our private time and do everything possible to ensure any guest feels at home.”
In an effort to bring some of Azerbaijan home to Minnesota, the Azerbaijani Association of Minnesota has undertaken initiatives, such as an Azerbaijani movie night (with subtitles), an Azerbaijani cooking class and connecting over social media accounts, such as Facebook and Instagram (Azerbaijani Association of Minnesota and @Azerbaijan_minnesota).
The association has conducted a fundraiser to help Azerbaijani women artisans back home, and it participated in the International Festival of Burnsville in 2019.
“This was a big step for us, as it was the first time we had a local and state presence as a community in Minnesota,” she said.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the association organized the first Azerbaijani Novruz celebration with participants from other states, such as Illinois and Indiana.
Due to COVID-19, Rallis said most families will be celebrating Novruz 2021 with immediate family members.
“It will be a simple celebration, focused more on the meal and being with family than participating in large celebrations of music and dance,” she said.
For Novruz, Rallis said she has grown her own wheat grass called semeni, which is traditionally tied with a red ribbon and placed in the middle of the dinner table.
“I will set the table around semeni with the traditional sweets, nuts and dyed eggs, and candles,” she said. “We use the same number of candles that represent the number of family members present. We will say a blessing of gratitude and hopeful abundance for everyone before we eat.”
Candles hold a special significance in Azerbaijan, which is known as “land of fire.” Centuries ago the people who lived there believed in fire as their god. Fire is the symbol used for the country’s soccer team and international festivals, and three buildings in the capital city of Baku are built in the shape of fire.
“For me personally, lighting the candles on the Novruz New Year, with my family present, will bring Azerbaijan home to my heart with great gratitude for all the gifts, contributions and traditions preserved of my ancestors,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.