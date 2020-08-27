Hall of Fame bluesman finds gig in his hometown

Pandemic interrupted international touring schedule
It was going to be a busy spring, summer and fall for Steve Vonderharr.
The Hall of Fame blues harmonica player from Burnsville had shows lined up from Florida to France, including stops in Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Buddy Guy’s Legends blues club in Chicago.
COVID-19 ended that. The shows Vonderharr was supposed to play as a hired member of Ohio-based mainstays Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers were canceled or postponed.
But the music’s not quite over.
Vonderharr is bringing his own Steve Vonderharr Blues Band to Burnsville on Monday, Aug. 31, as part of the Relief Sessions summer concert series presented by Minnesota music impresario Mick Sterling.
The band has the 2:30-3:45 p.m. slot in the socially distanced, drive-in series that debuted in late June in the Burnsville Ice Center parking lot. Sterling has extended it from Aug. 27 through Labor Day — a sort of stand-in for the canceled Minnesota State Fair. The show is free, as is a noon performance by Lehto and Wright.
Vonderharr was inducted into the Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame in 2016 for his blues harp mastery, but fans also know him as a commanding frontman. Vonderharr promises “uptempo rockin’ blues and boogie” on Aug. 31 with his band — Minnesota Blues Hall of Famer John Franken on guitar, Chris Johnson on bass, Marcus Bohn on drums and Tim Wick on keyboards.
“Hopefully, we’ll have some toe-tapping going on,” said Vonderharr, 66. “You’ve got to remember, it’s 2:30 on a Monday.”
A 1972 graduate of Burnsville High School who moved back later in life, Vonderharr was a kid when his grandparents bought him a harmonica and a copy of the 1965 instructional book “Blues Harp” by Minnesota legend Tony Glover.
At then-Mankato State University he earned an undergraduate degree in psychology, a master’s in counseling and an honorary degree in the blues. He bought his first harmonica microphone and amplifier there and visited clubs like the Burgundy House to hear local blues acts.
In 1987 he graduated from the odd blues jam to playing professionally — first as a member of the band Out All Night, followed by stints with Juke City and the Soulmates. Vonderharr has also played with the Minnesota Barking Ducks, who helped him make his first record in 2003.
In recent years he led Boom Boom Steve V. and the Knockouts. Weary of the nonmusical chores of leading a band, he dissolved it last December.
Vonderharr assembled a new version of the Knockouts — the same band he’s bringing to Burnsville, minus Minnesota Blues Hall of Fame keyboardist Bruce McCabe — for a March 14 show at the Blues Cafe festival in Wausau, Wisconsin. It was the day after President Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency.
“That was the last weekend for a lot of people playing music,” Vonderharr said.
After retiring four years ago from a 26-year career with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Vonderharr vowed to play as much as he could while his wife, Karen, is still working.
That’s been interrupted by the pandemic, but the loss of gigs hasn’t kneecapped the retiree financially like it has some of his musical compatriots.
“I don’t know how they’re doing it,” said Vonderharr, who worked in foster care for the Department of Human Services. “Definitely struggling. Obviously, people are doing live streaming events where they’re soliciting tips. But it’s not like playing four, five times a week for these musicians that counted on it. I’ll be honest — I don’t know how people are making it other than doing what they can. Giving lessons. Some people are giving online lessons. In fact, I’ve taken a few of those from guys. And selling merch, that kind of thing. Doing repairs.”
That’s why he’s excited about Sterling’s Relief Sessions.
“In these weird times that we’re involved in, (fans) can drive in, bring their car, get out in their lawn chairs, and it’s the closest we can get right now to kind of the bar-gig experience and seeing live music,” Vonderharr said.
A member of Sterling’s Huey Lewis tribute band, Vonderharr was asked to play the series.
“Obviously he wants to get people out here, and I do too because we don’t have a lot of music down here south of the river, even in normal times,” Vonderharr said. “I really want to try to put a focus on having music for this side of the river, and hopefully try to create a tradition of performances.”
