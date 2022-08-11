‘Growth mindset’ brings new principal to Gideon Pond

Hussein says her strength is ‘cultivating talent’
Salma Hussein learned at the University of Minnesota that the pre-med studies encouraged by her parents weren’t for her.
On the verge of academic probation, Hussein got their support to pursue her own path. She chose a degree in social work, and her “growth mindset” began to bloom.
That drive has brought Hussein to Gideon Pond Elementary in Burnsville, where the 33-year-old became principal July 18. She replaces Isis Buchanan, who left Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 for a central office administrative job in the Osseo schools.
Hussein was assistant principal at St. Paul Central High School the past two years. Born in Somalia and raised mostly in Minnesota, she now leads a school with 40% Somali students.
“I do feel like being Somali is really important, and representation does matter,” Hussein said. “However, I do have all of the qualifications to be principal of this building. It’s a plus that I am Somali and can speak the language as well.”
She was hired after multiple rounds of interviews that included school staffers and a parent representative — and, Hussein noted, hardly any fellow Somalis.
“The community selected me to be the next principal of Gideon Pond,” said the mother of two children, 4 and 6.
She graduated from Minneapolis Roosevelt High School in 2007. Her first job in education was working with first-generation students at the U of M’s Multicultural Center for Academic Excellence. Seeing how many were unprepared for college — “I also was one of those students,” she said — stirred Hussein’s interest in developing younger minds.
She was a social worker for five years at Minneapolis South High School.
“One of my bigger beliefs is representation — it’s really important for children to see people who look like them in every position and every space,” Hussein said. “That’s what I’ve attempted to do in every place that I’m part of. I really do believe that my presence isn’t just beneficial for the Black and brown students, it’s beneficial for everybody. My love for students isn’t just for Somali students, it’s for all students.”
An administrative opening at St. Paul Central beckoned her.
“I am someone who is very motivated, and I encouraged myself to try new opportunities and to grow,” Hussein said. “I really believe in the growth mindset. I consider myself a nomad, and as such, I am open to new opportunities.”
In her first year as an assistant principal Hussein was the 10th-grade administrator. One of her key achievements, she said, was forming a partnership with a private service to bring interpretation and translation services to school events in four key languages — Somali, Karen, Hmong and Spanish.
The following year she was the 11th-grade administrator.
“We had a lot of conversations at Central around race and equity,” Hussein said, adding that she and Black Student Union members worked to give students a voice.
“We had a lot of conversations about the building being really hard for students of color. Students of color were giving us feedback that we were overidentifying and overpunishing them for consequences. My job as an administrator is to listen and to also explain that we have expectations and we want students meeting those expectations and we will support them in any way that they need support.”
With aspirations to become a head principal, Hussein said she found no opportunities in St. Paul and applied at Gideon Pond, where she expects to open the school year with about 480 students.
“In my training in social work, what I’m really good at is cultivating talent and having people lead with their strengths,” Hussein said.
“I know good instruction,” she said. “Good instruction looks like students being engaged. Good instruction looks like teachers enjoying what they are teaching. And we have an entire department at the district level who will support us with curriculum. So my wheelhouse really is in cultivating a community where every single member feels respected, welcomed and included.”
