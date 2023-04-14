No immediate resolution to Sunset Pond neighbors’ concerns
Planning for a trail project in Burnsville will proceed, without immediate resolution to neighbors’ concerns about its effect on the trail around Sunset Pond Park.
At a work session Tuesday, City Council members gave the go-ahead for continued work with Dakota County on an unbuilt, 1.5-mile segment of the Lake Marion Greenway linking Farmington, Lakeville, Savage and Burnsville.
The new segment would link Sunset Pond Park on the south to the Williams Drive/Rose Bluff Trail on the north. It would complete 4.75 miles of greenway in Burnsville from the Rudy Kraemer Nature Preserve to Kelleher Park.
The council heard at length Tuesday from several Sunset Pond neighbors worried about more bikes and scooters on the trail around the pond, which they say already poses hazards to walkers and runners.
The city and county have proposed incorporating the trail into the greenway and widening it from 10 to 14 feet, striping it to delineate bike and walking lanes and softening some of the curves.
Also proposed is a bike bypass using an off-street bike path that would be built along Burnsville Parkway and the wide shoulders of Judicial Road. The bypass would be indicated by markings and signage in an effort to keep faster bikers off the park trail.
But the greenway link will “irreversibly” change the west Burnsville park, whose trail is used by walkers of all ages, including people with physical and developmental disabilities and even classes of day-care children, said Kay Graf, of 13817 W. Preserve Blvd. on the western shore of the pond.
“I feel like I’ll be looking at a road in my backyard,” said Graf, a 48-year Burnsville resident. More than 60 homes circle the park, she said.
The county, which would fund 85% of the trail segment, is open to “any design to partner and create a workable solution,” said John Mertens, a Dakota County senior planner. “I think the design options that we could look at are slower bike speeds through the park.”
The project would be built in segments, and there’s “no real urgency” in finalizing plans for Sunset Pond, he said.
The city and county will develop a joint powers agreement for engineering the first segment. Mayor Elizabeth Kautz assured residents they’ll be have the opportunity to be involved in future planning.
