Grant for Garage finally announced

All-ages music venue eyes better days
After months of delays, COVID-19 relief funding is on its way to The Garage in Burnsville and other qualifying venues that were forced to close during the pandemic.
The all-ages music club and recording studio will receive $54,804 through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program. The program is funded by the Save Our Stages Act, which Congress approved in January as part of a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package.
Save Our Stages authorized $16 billion for live entertainment venues, independent movie theaters and other cultural institutions.
The funding isn’t in hand yet, but it’s a “massive part” of the plan to keep the youth-oriented venue afloat and headed toward recovery, said Jack Kolb-Williams, executive director of Twin Cities Catalyst Music, the nonprofit that operates The Garage and Treasury, an all-ages music club in St. Paul.
An abrupt end to live music in March 2020 also ended ticket sales that comprise about half of The Garage’s revenue, Kolb-Williams said. About 25 high school- and college-age workers were furloughed.
Rehiring has begun, and Kolb-Williams said he hopes to restore all 25 positions, ranging from people who book shows and sell tickets to live sound technicians.
“It’s just been tough seeing a lot of that stuff go away for as long as it has,” he said. “It’s been a real uplifting last few months, especially when we heard the news Save Our Stages funding was coming through. The delay made it difficult.”
The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program was launched in April. But by mid-June, the U.S. Small Business Administration, which administers the program, had approved only 400 grants from among more than 14,000 applications, according to 2nd District U.S. Rep. Angie Craig’s office.
It said the program was plagued by “technical challenges and persistent delays,” and numerous members of Congress — including Craig and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who co-sponsored Save Our Stages — pressed the SBA to unclog the bottleneck.
Craig made her case from The Garage’s main stage during a June 18 press conference.
In late July, the SBA announced a new round of grant awards, including for The Garage, the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley ($7.2 million) and the Lakeville Area Arts Center ($176,391).
“It was definitely frustrating and hard to see, especially when other grant programs and things were really rolling out without any hiccups,” Kolb-Williams said.
A full reopening plan has been in the works for about two months, but it’s been left up in the air by the new rise in COVID-19 cases, he said.
“We’re fortunate that we can kind of pivot and we can continue to do well at programs that we did offer when COVID was heavy,” he said. “We’re maintaining a bit of a holding pattern, to be honest. We do have some shows on the books that we’re looking forward to, but I’m not holding my breath.”
Located in a maintenance garage in Civic Center Park, The Garage started as Burnsville’s city-run teen center in 1999. The city handed the venue’s operation to Catalyst in 2015. It offers music-business education and studio rental in addition to alcohol-free live shows.
When the pandemic hit, “We canceled all of our shows and really focused on our programming and finding ways to still serve young people in our community and still fulfill our mission,” said Kolb-Williams, who serves as vice chair of the Minnesota Independent Venue Alliance. “What we focused on was virtual educational opportunities, and then also really expanding and incorporating video elements into all our performances.”
Some 20 video music productions, livestreamed and prerecorded, have emanated from The Garage since March 2020, Kolb Williams said.
“We really don’t see that slowing down any time soon,” he said, calling the venue’s new video capabilities a “silver lining.”
The Garage has also hosted some “audience-plus” shows on video with limited, pod-style live seating.
