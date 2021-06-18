The Back to the 80s car show was held Saturday at Buck Hill in Burnsville. The event included loads of cars from the 1980s, such as those from Ford, Pontiac, Chevy, Dodge, Nissan, Mazda, Toyota, Jaguar, Porsche and more. The event also included top 80s music, a costume contest, a T-shirt cannon, and a variety of supporting sponsors. The event also awarded trophies for Best In Show, Spectator’s Choice, and separate classes for imports, captive imports, and domestic cars, trucks and motorcycles. More information is at backtothe80smn.com.

