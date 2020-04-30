Zurick running in 51A, Smith 51B
Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune released an introductory questionnaire last month to Senate District 51 candidates who are seeking the Republican endorsement for the Minnesota House.
Patrick Zurick is unopposed in seeking the District 51A Republican endorsement, and Fern Smith received the Republican endorsement for 51B at the district convention in April.
Incumbent Sandy Masin (51A) has announced her candidacy for the DFL party. Laurie Halverson (51B) has announced she will not be seeking re-election after serving four terms.
A questionnaire for the DFL candidates and both state Senate candidates are scheduled to run later this month.
District 51A covers western Eagan and northern Burnsville, and 51B covers eastern Eagan.
Following are responses the newspaper received:
Patrick J. Zurick
Address: 12278 River Valley Drive, Burnsville
Family: Married to Marie for 32 years. Two adult children, Brandon is working on his master’s degree in sports psychology at Minnesota State University, Mankato. He will be graduating in May. Christina works in the thoroughbred racing industry and lives in Lexington, Ky.
Qualifications. Marie and I own a preschool/kindergarten. I am also, the host at Bat and Barrel restaurant at Target Field. I also do landscape and grounds work at Willinger’s golf course in Northfield. I have a five-year background in operations achieving the level of vice president with BRG consulting. 20 years of experience in marketing including five years as director of research in the construction industry. I worked in marketing for The Toro Company and MAAX Bath Inc. the leading bath and shower manufacturer in Canada. I also have 14 years of experience in sales. I have an MBA from University of St. Thomas in finance and management and a B.A. in English and theater from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Why are you running?
I am the most dynamic candidate that is running in 51A. I believe in integrity and character and believe that I promote that by speaking to the facts. I am forward thinking and recognize the ripple effect of proposed legislation and the far-reaching impact it may have on the financial stability of the state the local government and the citizenry. District 51A needs representation that brings everyone together. There has been a lot of very divisive materials put out since Trump was elected as our president in 2016. I believe that I am the person who is capable of representing all sides by basing decisions on fact. I believe the message of strength of family, economic growth within the district, and strong schools with smaller classrooms is a message that makes me electable to represent everyone in 51A.
What are your top three issues? How would you address them?
Education - Making sure that the next generation has the opportunity for success. Supporting trades being taught in high school so that we have a higher standard of hire-able graduates either from high school or college. College needs to be affordable. We need to work with colleges and universities to make sure college tuition is in line with the opportunities that are afforded to graduates. We need to graduate highly qualified individuals who are not saddled with mounds of debt.
Affordable Health Care – Currently Medicare pays health care providers at about 12 percent below cost, versus private insurance that pays providers at about 45 percent above cost. Medicare for all cannot be the answer because of the substantial burden that would be placed on the industry financially. However, making sure that health care is available at an affordable rate needs to be a priority. We need to make sure that those who need care the most get that care. Currently the Medicare system is very effective at caring for the older adult population. We cannot risk moving forward with a Medicare for all plan that could jeopardize the welfare of our aging population and the financial stability of our healthcare facilities.
Economic growth – With the fallout from coronavirus we have to promote local businesses utilizing each other so that we can grow those businesses thus opening up opportunities to those who have become unemployed through no fault of their own. We need to offer incentives when local businesses utilize each other for contracts and major purchases. This will open up opportunities for individuals to get back to work as quickly as possible.
What experiences have prepared you to be a legislator?
I have a business background in research, new product development, and new business development. I have the ability to do analysis on facts and make decisions that are in the best interest of the citizens of 51A and the state of Minnesota. I am a firm believer that there is not one way forward, and I am prepared to make decisions based on research from various primary sources that will lead to the best decision. I am a small business owner and I am very aware of the need to promote small business and that the economic growth within the district will be built primarily through promoting our small businesses.
Fern Smith
Address: 1960 Cliff Lake Road, Eagan
Family: single, no children; the eighth child out of 14 with four brothers and nine sisters
Qualifications: My life experiences will enable me to be an effective legislator and a strong advocate to represent the residents of Eagan and Burnsville.
Why are you running?
I am running to improve the lives of people and to make a difference in our government because of my sincere compassion for people who are struggling or need help. I desire to help them with their problems. My goal is to bring unity toward common sense government, work together with others in our state and restore what is right for everyone. We have people of all nationalities, ethnicities, cultures and family background, and we can unite around restoring Minnesota to righteous values that are beneficial for everyone. As an African-American woman I have a unique perspective and I want to bridge the gap between all people groups. Since I am not a career politician, I will support the interests of citizens and not special interest groups. My heart is to serve the people of Eagan and Burnsville and learn what is most important to constituents.
What are your top three issues? How would you address them?
My top three priorities are quality education, provide affordable healthcare, and help get our economy back on track.
I want the best education for children and believe we need well-funded schools. It is important to have fair state funding for suburban schools. I support local control and parents should have input regarding their children’s education. We should allow parents to choose which school best fits their children’s needs.
I will work to make sure there is affordable, quality healthcare and consumers are allowed to choose their own health plan that is best for their needs. I believe patients and doctors should determine what medical procedures are needed. We need to set policies so healthcare costs do not rise out of control.
Government should encourage business growth and free markets by eliminating cumbersome regulations and burdensome taxes. I believe in less government and less government overreach into our lives.
What experiences have prepared you to be a legislator? Why?
My life experiences will enable me to be an effective legislator and a strong advocate to represent the district. My business experiences enable me to best represent citizens’ needs and interests. As an African-American woman, I have unique experiences. I have had personal experience with problems in the healthcare system. I worked at a group home for young men with disabilities and taught independent living skills to prepare them to move to their own apartment and my experience working at a group home for people with disabilities as an activity director. I spent time volunteering to help elementary public and private school students with reading and math. I saw first-hand the educational needs of children in our schools. I understand that too many government regulations hinder economic job growth. I learned from my parents a strong sense of family values and was taught a strong work ethic.
