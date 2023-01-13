‘Goat Lady’ helps poorest in country she loves

Holschbach runs Food for His Children in Tanzania
The young Kerrie Holschbach would not have recognized her older self.
Growing up in Burnsville, the youngster was a stubborn atheist by age 13 and got to “doing all the things that you don’t want your teenagers to do at that time,” Holschbach said.
The 1988 graduate of Burnsville High School married a boy she’d met in first grade. Divorce left her with two children and, at 32, a more serious set of questions than she’d had at 13.
Holschbach was still in a crumbling marriage when friends introduced her to Hosanna Church in Lakeville. But even the transformed believer might not have recognized who she would yet become:
The “Goat Lady” of Tanzania, aka Mama Mbuzi (“Mama Goat”).
Holschbach earned the nicknames through Food for His Children, the nonprofit she founded and now runs from her home in Harris, Minnesota, where she’s lived since leaving Burnsville in 2016.
FFHC served 626 poor Tanzanian families in 2022 with a range of services promoting self-sufficiency, basic cleanliness, goal-setting and even entrepreneurship.
But the program was built around and remains anchored by dairy goats, which produce milk, and can be bred to pass their bounty along to more families.
Recipients of a goat are “required to pass one on,” Holschbach said. “The first-born goat that they have goes to another family. And their goat’s third-born goes back to Food for His Children. We sell it to offset the cost of the programs.”
Holschbach, a social worker by trade who spent a decade with the state Department of Corrections planning medical releases for inmates, first visited the African country of Tanzania on a 2005 mission trip with Hosanna members.
“I just completely lost my heart and did not want to come home, and I had two beautiful children to come home to and a brand new fiancee to come home to (her second husband, Rob), and I didn’t want to come home,” Holschbach said. “When I got home I said, ‘You guys have to come. We have to go back.’ ”
She developed her nonprofit vision through a church leadership program and launched it on her third trip to Tanzania. The Hosanna missions were primarily to help build churches and schools, Holschbach said. She took a different direction.
“As a social worker I looked at it and I thought, ‘Is this really solving the problem? Is it really ending poverty just by building churches and schools? At the family level, how are we solving the problem?’ ”
She was inspired by the example of Heifer International, known for its donations of dairy cows to help fight poverty. Goats and chickens were needed to fight extreme poverty in Tanzania, Holschbach was told. She worked with local pastors to establish FFHC sites and helped 40 families the first year.
She became certified by Hosanna as a deployed pastor. FFHC is a stand-alone ministry but still gets donations, leads mission teams and gets spiritual and other support from the church, Holschbach said.
“I love to sit with the people who are just really struggling,” she said. “In Tanzania there were people who were struggling so much with poverty. I wanted to do something to help them. And the people are so incredible.”
She has stories — of a mother who left her children because she couldn’t provide for them; a woman desperate to feed her kids after her husband was imprisoned for life; two children whose impoverished parents often can’t afford food, doctors and school supplies; a 6-year-old girl whose poor family can’t afford care for the head trauma she suffered when attacked by hyena. FFHC provides health insurance for the “poorest of the poor,” according to Holschbach.
FFHC, which now employs 25 people in Tanzania, “chose to work with truly the poorest of the poor,” she said. “Most organizations will not work with the poorest of the poor because their needs are too much. Most work with a level or two above that. ... But I especially want to work with those who have that higher need, and that means we have to work with them for years.”
Holschbach said she hopes her Tanzanian staff — mostly Christian and a couple of Muslims — displays a valuable example of faith in people’s lives, but faith isn’t a price of admission to the program.
“Because I was an atheist I would never, ever want to push faith onto somebody,” she said. “I don’t want to force somebody to say, ‘Yes, I’m a Christian,’ because they want a goat.”
FFHC, which Holschbach said has a $500,000 budget for 2023, is developing a Farm and Innovation Center in the district of Karatu where it’s headquartered. It will be a working farm, agricultural training center and tourist destination, she said.
