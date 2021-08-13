Youth interns, food shelves reap the harvest
A market garden is a relatively small operation that usually sells its produce directly to consumers. Burnsville’s version is actually a “giving garden,” said supervisor Paige Hawkins.
The 165-by-90-foot garden on Civic Center Parkway across from the city ice arena will help stock the food shelves of Burnsville-based nonprofit 360 Communities and the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District’s Community Pantry 191.
“Instead of trying to make a profit, we’re trying to make a difference,” Hawkins said, adding that “the partner list should only keep growing as we actually have food to give.”
Six teens serving paid internships work the soil four mornings a week, tending 140-foot rows of pole beans, lettuce, Swiss chard, basil, cilantro, bush beans, carrots, chives and zucchini.
The garden got a late start in its first season while waiting on grant funding, but organizers hope next year to add kitchen staples such as tomatoes, cucumbers and watermelon, Hawkins said.
“We would love to be able to grow some more of those,” Hawkins said Monday, wearing sun-blocking long sleeves, jeans and a floppy tan hat despite the steamy weather. “We have the space for it. We just need the growing season.”
The garden is part of Grow Burnsville, a city effort to spread locally grown produce throughout the community, reduce food inequity and help prevent childhood obesity.
The program was launched this year with $125,000 from the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Burnsville is one of nine cities funded through a Conference of Mayors grant program to prevent childhood obesity and promote environmental sustainability.
The garden is in Civic Center Park, where Grow Burnsville includes a pluckable public food forest and an organics recycling drop-off site. The program also funded a third community garden in Burnsville, at Crosstown East Park at Burnsville Parkway and Portland Avenue.
Working at the market garden is a good summer fit, said 15-year-old intern Will Moe, of Burnsville. The Burnsville High School student is also a volunteer with Community Pantry 191 and BrainPower in a BackPack, District 191’s weekend food program for students living with food insecurity.
“My mom has run a garden out of our backyard before, and I’ve worked with that,” he said. “This is just an experience to expand my knowledge of that gardening and do something good with what we’re doing with the food here.”
Ava Broberg, 17, of New Market, said a gardening internship sounded more interesting than a summer job behind a cash register.
“Row planting is something that we’ve learned, and something I’ve never done before,” she said. “We also learned how to thin the plants so that they’re not all clustered together, and learned how to properly weed the garden as well.”
Madeline Her, eager to find some work at age 14, said a gardening internship was immediately appealing.
“My parents really love gardening,” the Lakeville resident said. “So it was like, might as well, and I can learn some new things and put that to my backyard gardening to help my parents.”
Hawkins, their supervisor, is a certified master gardener. The Eagan resident studied mechatronics in college but soon afterward gravitated toward another interest, horticulture. She has worked for Home Sown Gardens in Eagan on residential “softscaping” projects involving herbaceous plants, shrubs and vegetable gardens.
“With my experience there I realized I loved working outside,” said Hawkins, who graduated from high school in Glenwood, Minnesota, in 2014. “And through working with them, I realized I didn’t love working as a landscape artist so much as I loved teaching people how to garden.”
The city hired Urban Roots, a nonprofit that operates market gardens on St. Paul’s East Side, to help plan and design the Grow Burnsville programs.
In early June Hawkins and her interns planted their first crop, a row of pole beans. Because of pandemic-related supply problems, the plot had yet to be fully fenced with 2-foot poultry netting and 6-foot galvanized wire mesh.
So rabbits got some of the pole beans.
“We’re still growing them, because if any rabbits do manage to squeeze themselves through any of the holes, we’ve found what they like to eat,” Hawkins said. “So hopefully they’ll head that way instead of over to the stuff they haven’t touched yet. That’s a trap crop.”
She doesn’t have production goals for this year’s harvests, which she said will be affected by the late start, heat and lack of rain. Lettuce could be days away, Hawkins said Monday, and a second harvest will likely yield some spinach and radishes before season’s end.
“The main goal for us is community outreach and youth education,” she said. “The whole purpose for the garden, what brings us all in every day, is that this food is going to go to people who need it.”
Help from master gardeners and volunteers is welcomed, Hawkins said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.