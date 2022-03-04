Board members: Individuals’ mask choices must be respected, not denigrated
Prompted by new federal health guidance and joining a nationwide wave of similar school and government actions, District 191 ended its COVID-19 mask mandate effective Monday, March 7.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board voted unanimously March 4 for three resolutions reversing the requirement that everyone 3 and older wear masks in buildings and on buses, regardless of vaccination status. The board-approved mandate has been in effect all school year. Some districts have allowed more flexibility on masks this year.
The board had been scheduled to act on new mask rules at its March 10 meeting after reviewing a proposal on Feb. 24. But new guidance issued the next day by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prompted a special meeting on March 3.
The new guidance, based on hospitalizations as well as COVID case counts, includes a recommendation for schools that masks be mandated only when cases and hospitalizations are high. Dakota and Scott counties are rated low under the new CDC metrics. The CDC also dropped a requirement for masks on school buses.
The district recommends but no longer requires masking for students 5 and older and staff members who work with them.
Masks are still required for prekindergarten students and anyone working in prekindergarten programs. The prekindergarten mandate applies to children 2 and older. Vaccines have yet to be approved for children 5 and younger.
Going forward, no one in school should be judged or denigrated for masking or not masking, Board Member Eric Miller said.
“I want to stress that we should be making sure throughout our administration all the way down to all our buildings that wearing a mask in the classroom, in the building, comes with no additional baggage, no additional commentary,” he said.
Staff members and families “on both sides of the fence” have lobbied board members in recent weeks, Board Member Abigail Alt said.
Bullying and students’ emotional health is a concern as the mandate ends, she said.
“I would hope within our schools there is increased attention to how that shift might play itself out for our students,” Alt said. “Whereas staff might have previously been fighting to have students keep the masks on, now there might be other implications with the masks coming off. Who’s taking theirs off, why — that really doesn’t matter. It’s up to the individual. Whatever the choice of that individual is, we need to respect that person.”
Mask-wearing has protected society from “unbridled spreading of the virus and a much higher death rate,” Board Member Anna Werb said.
“To say it bluntly, without masks there would still be uncertainty and chaos,” she said. “When it comes to making the decision to recommend removing masks after two years, it is no easy decision. We have become comfortable wearing them; in some sense they have become a part of us and our daily lives. We must respect that for some people taking off the mask is simply not that simple; it may be frightening.”
Miller said it’s “profoundly unfortunate that leaders in our national discussion and our global discussion have turned masks into something that was more than they were intended to be, and that was our ability to gather and function somewhat as a society.”
Board Chair Lesley Chester said she is immunocompromised and will continue to mask.
Administrators reiterated their reasons for recommending the mandate end.
“The good news is that data is still going downwards, what we like to see,” said Bernie Bien, the district’s lead licensed school nurse.
Week over week, the district’s most recently reported COVID cases among both students and staff fell from nine to seven, Bien said.
“So our numbers are extremely low right now,” she said, and “current and predicted data supports our switch to an endemic focus for disease prevention.”
Since some prekindergarten students ride elementary school buses, the board directed Superintendent Theresa Battle to devise a plan for keeping the younger students as safe as possible.
There’s been discussion of seating preschoolers in the first two rows of the bus to separate them from the older students, and requiring bus drivers to wear masks, Battle said.
The mask mandate for school volunteers and visitors is also lifted, but Battle is authorized to reinstate it for individual schools or the district if she “reasonably believes that immediate implementation is necessary,” according to one of the March 3 resolutions.
