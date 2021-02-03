Game store owner thrives as he eyes mall’s future

Pokemon, the venerable Japanese trading card game, is hot again — hotter than it was after the Pokemon Go app came out awhile back, said Ryan Johnson, manager of the Games by James store at Burnsville Center.
“This is like Beanie Baby-craze levels,” Johnson said.
Aided at least in part by the stay-home culture of the pandemic, the Burnsville Center store is a money-maker, according to Johnson and owner Logan McKee. January sales were up a whopping 48 percent year over year.
By contrast, the mall where McKee hung out as a teen has struggled. The mall property, minus the separately owned anchor tenant spaces, sold at auction last fall for $17 million — a fraction of the $64.2 million that was owed on the property. Previous owner CBL Properties, the mall’s longtime manager, applied for bankruptcy protection.
Just as Games by James has rarely departed from its core product line of board games and puzzles, the seven-location chain has stayed true to its regional mall roots, even as the brick-and-mortar behemoths have declined in the internet age.
“Our stores could be in strip centers, I suppose, but we’ve always been where there’s traffic — in regional malls,” said Logan’s father, Glenn McKee, who sold the group of Games by James and Air Traffic game stores to his son in 2019.
CBL clearly lost interest in Burnsville Center, letting tenant spaces go dark and failing to replace carpeting and clean adequately, Glenn said.
“Did we ever consider leaving? Sure,” said the former Burnsville resident, who served on the City Council from 1987 to 1996 and now splits his time between a townhouse in Rosemount and a condo near Fort Myers, Florida. “But we’re still a small local company that’s fairly agile. For a company without a lot of corporate overhead, we can still make a profit if rent is proportionate to the sales. We had some stores whose sales are half what one of the other stores might be, but if the rent and expenses are proportionately smaller, we still can make a profit.
“We’re also inherently optimistic. Retailers, I think most of us are optimistic.”
Mall mainstay
Games by James has been a familiar presence in Twin Cities malls for four decades.
The first store was opened in 1979 in Edina’s Galleria by the son of Jim Gabbert, who owned the mall and Gabberts Furniture, Glenn said.
Looking for a new venture after selling his computer payroll business, Glenn bought the Galleria store in 1988, becoming Games by James’ first franchisee. A group of five franchisees later bought the rights to the name. Over time, the others, all Minnesotans, sold their stores to him or went out of business, Glenn said.
In 2017 he bought the Burnsville-based Air Traffic group of stores, which sold games and other wares such as kites, disc golf and juggling gear. The Games by James-Air Traffic group now has eight stores. Some, including the Burnsville Center store, are co-branded.
The other mall locations are Southdale in Edina, Mall of America in Bloomington, Rosedale in Roseville, Ridgedale in Minnetonka, Crossroads in St. Cloud, and Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Glenn bought the Burnsville Center Games by James franchise in 2011, his son said. Located near what some may know as the “Chuck E. Cheese entrance,” the store moved across the hall to a bigger space last year to accommodate the Air Traffic co-branding.
Logan McKee, who split his teen years living with his mother in Michigan and his father in Burnsville, has fond mall memories.
“In high school, this was our hangout,” said Logan, 39. “We would come here and try to meet girls and go see a movie. I don’t remember shopping much. But it was definitely the hub. It was busy.”
It was on a recent Monday afternoon, as Logan and store manager Johnson sat for an interview in the mall’s sunken, nearly empty food court. Three vendors were open. Persistent squeaks from a running escalator mixed with the ambient shopping music.
New mall owner Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York specializes in distressed malls, but its mission of trying to reinvigorate them is reportedly mixed with instances of unpaid taxes, delayed maintenance and other issues, according to a Jan. 9 Star Tribune story.
“In the short term, I think it’s a good thing,” Logan said of the new ownership. “Because the last owners kind of wrote the mall off. Then it was owned by the bank, who hired a company to lease, which put in zero effort at all.”
He believes Kohan wants to fill the vacant tenant spaces, which by Johnson’s hard count last October were about a third of the mall. Logan said he hopes outside investors eventually redevelop the separately owned anchor tenant spaces.
He noted that the city of Burnsville is seeking special state legislation for tax-increment financing authority to prod redevelopment of the Burnsville Center area.
Products matter.
The Games by James business model is flooding its stores with inventory, both popular and select, having hot products on shelves when Target and Walmart run low, and hiring employees who know and love games, Logan said.
“The pandemic, while it’s been terrible, has kind of shut down the option to go out and do things, which led to a lot of people sort of re-exploring their game collections at home, realizing how much they love them, and now coming and getting new stuff to have some sort of new experience at home,” Johnson said. “Along the same lines, puzzles have been going crazy.”
When Target and Walmart ran out, Games by James restocked, Logan said.
“Our puzzle selection never got picked over,” the Prior Lake resident said. “In fact, when we got shut down (by the first state pandemic order last March), I was selling them out of my garage on the internet. I sold 2,200 puzzles.”
