Game gurus plan board game cafe in Burnsville

Will be south metro’s first, partners say
Two young entrepreneurs with dungeons, dragons and Magic: The Gathering in their blood are bringing a board game cafe to Burnsville.
Longtime friends Mitchell Retka and Brandon Read are channeling passions and pastimes into the Fox Den Board Game Cafe, which they hope to open in February or March.
The 3,000-square-foot business is planned for a space in the former Progressive Insurance claims center on River Ridge Lane in north Burnsville.
Fox Den won’t resemble the typical “boys club” at many trading card game shops, where folding tables and folding chairs are occupied mostly by game-obsessed young males, Retka said.
The partners are after a warmer, convivial feel in a place where customers can play games from Fox Den’s curated library, bring their own, buy games and share casual food and drink.
“We don’t just want to be a retail place that’s only geared toward profits,” said Read, 28, of Bloomington. “We also want to be a place to facilitate some community. I grew up playing games with my family.”
Table sizes will vary for different-sized groups. Some private game rooms will be available. Beverages will include coffee, bubble tea and bottled drinks. Individual and shareable food items will include pizza, waffles and a variety of appetizers.
A range of tabletop games will be available: board games, trading card games like the ever-popular Dungeons and Dragons and Magic: The Gathering, and role-playing games. Admission, table and game use will be free, the partners said, but Fox Den will also host events and tournaments with a cover charge.
The last decade or so has seen a renaissance in board game development, said Retka, who worked for five years at the GameStop store in Eagan. And the pandemic supercharged the market, he said. Growing interest has also blurred gaming’s demographic lines, according to Read.
“It really stopped being as much of like a boys club and really started being much more inclusive to the community in general, which was really, really sweet,” he said. “It was good to see.”
Gaming variety has mushroomed, said Retka, who craves “really dynamic” games that give players “agency.”
“There’s so many different types of games now that ‘board games’ is a bit of a loose, overarching term, but not every game nowadays is played with a board,” said Retka, 31, of Apple Valley. “Not all of them are competitive or cooperative. There is asymmetry so we can play a game where it’s you versus the two of us. You would have different rules than what our rules would be. There are games that change midgame. There’s a very popular one called House on the Hill, where everybody is cooperative until a certain point in the story where one of them gets to be revealed as a traitor, and then it’s all of us versus them.”
Let Retka and Read be your gaming guides.
“Part of our big thing is really having, like, a consolidated, curated list,” said Read, who has also worked for GameStop. “We’re not trying to sell product because it’s got a pretty box. We really want to find good ones out there.”
The board game cafe concept germinated on the coasts and in Europe before arriving in Minnesota, he said. Cafes can be found in Minneapolis, Minnetonka, White Bear Lake and Roseville.
Fox Den will be the first in the south metro, the partners said.
Its location on River Ridge Lane will place it alongside roller skating, batting cages and other amusements in a quirky entertainment district of sorts.
“It goes Skateville, Grand Slam and then us,” Read said.
The location’s proximity to the Burnsville Transit Center was also a draw, Retka said.
“That’s huge,” he said. “There’s a large amount of people that I’ve seen — and younger people — that just transit around to go to card shops just to play and have fun.”
The partners are both experienced contractors and plan to build out the cafe themselves. The Burnsville City Council is expected to approve a planned unit development amendment for the space Nov. 22.
“We’re really going to be putting our blood, sweat and tears into this,” Read said.
