Burnsville High School grad embracing the music
“Andre.” is going all in.
Since graduating from Burnsville High School in 2013, he has been building his brand with the help of reality TV and pushing his limits with music.
Last week, he released his latest single along with the accompanying visual “Break All The Rules,” which was directed by JDF Films and produced by Prince Chrishan.
“Break All The Rules” is his all-out effort to make his music career a reality.
“It’s me against the rules,” he said. “Believing in myself, having some attitude. I shot the video in Arizona a month or so ago. It was amazing.”
He has about six songs ready for release and has just finished shooting another video for “Bloom” in Miami.
“It was my first time ever going to Miami, but I was able to make the song come alive,” he said. “My whole team made the song come alive. It was really cool for me. I got to go to the ocean. I felt like we were really working. It wasn’t just for fun anymore. This was a real production.”
He’s planning to shoot another visual in Arizona for single “Stepper” in the coming weeks.
“Andre.” graduated from Burnsville High School where he played football, hung out with friends and started working on his music.
His life changed in 2017, when he was on the cast for season five MTV’s “Are You The One?”
He said people still recognize him from the shows, even with a mask on.
Billed as an ambitious dating game show, MTV put the cast through a process that supposedly determines perfect matches.
His match at the end of the season, Taylor Selfridge, was not deemed his “perfect match.”
“Andre.” also participated in the first season of “Ex on the Beach,” another MTV reality show featuring a cast from various reality shows living together with their exes.
It was exciting times. His brand grew quickly.
“It really came out of nowhere,” he said. “I never tried to get on reality TV or anything. But it gave me this platform. I could have went in any direction with it. The love I have for music, and the platform TV gave me, I’m super grateful for it.”
He said he met great people on the show, and he’s still friends with many members of the cast.
“But, I’m exited to move forward,” he said.
Although he never found “love” on MTV, his main passion was always music.
“I want the recognition to come from music,” he said. “I’m at the point now where this is my full-time job.”
“Andre.” currently spends time in Minnesota and Los Angeles creating new content and working on his craft.
The following he gained on social media (115,000 followers on Instagram) thanks to his time on reality television and through music has gifted him with a wide audience.
“With everything that’s been going on the past year, I had no choice but to focus on the music,” he said. “We’ve had nothing but time, so I started really recording and getting after it.”
He’s working with several big names in the industry while staying true to his Minnesota roots.
His manager is Jado Hark, a former Minnesota club owner (Aqua, Fine Line, and Mansion nightclubs) and currently a real estate mogul.
“It happened naturally,” “Andre.” said. “Over time he saw what’s going on with MTV and my numbers went up. When he saw that I moved back to Minnesota, I met up with him. He offered to take over management of my music. Now I’m making music with a purpose.”
He also joined efforts with Prime Culture Creative, a Black women owned/operated media and management company, which has worked with Vashtie, VFILES, SZA, Brent Faiyaz and Telfar.
His production collaborators include Chrishan, who is the president of Makasound, along with Derrick Milano, who won three songwriting Grammys for “Savage Remix” with Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce.
“Andre.” said working with “super producer” Bobby Raps, a Minnesota artist, on “Bloom,” was something he always wanted to do.
“These are A-list guys,” he said. “This is just a really good situation for me. To get in and connect with these people and get a new management, it’s been huge. We got this all together to go on a more serious level with this music.”
“Break All The Rules” is available via streaming and the video is on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1D89OgPRY8. His music is available on streaming platforms.
