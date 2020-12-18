Some academic data absent during COVID-19 drought
Higher four-year graduation rates for District 191 students of color are part of a mixed bag of academic results marked by gaps in measurement caused by tests not given during the coronavirus pandemic.
The percentages of Latinx and Black or African American students graduating in four years from Burnsville High jumped from spring 2018 to spring 2019.
Other results from the district’s World’s Best Workforce report — an academic report card required annually of Minnesota districts — were “mixed” or absent, said Imina Oftedahl, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
Overall, the 2019-20 report shows “some really positive gains for some of our students, especially our students of color,” she told the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board Dec. 10.
World’s Best Workforce requires districts to set goals and measure progress in five areas, from kindergarten readiness to graduation rates.
The district set a goal of raising Burnsville High School’s four-year graduation rate from 85.3 percent in 2017-18 to 90 percent in 2018-19.
The result was a 2018-19 rate of 86.8 percent, but with marked upswings for Latinx and Black or African American students.
The rate for Latinx students rose from 64.3 percent to 71 percent, just missing the district goal of 72 percent.
The rate for Black or African American students rose from 78.8 percent to 83 percent, topping the district goal of 82 percent.
“You cannot end on better news than the graduation rates and the gains we’ve made there,” Board Member Darcy Schatz said.
White students had the highest rate, of 92 percent, followed by Asian students with 89 percent.
The rate fell slightly to 58 percent for students receiving English as a second language instruction, which “continues to be a group for intervention and support,” Oftedahl said.
Nine percent of BHS students continued work toward a diploma even though they didn’t graduate in four years, the report said.
At Burnsville Alternative High School, 49 percent of students graduated in four years, but 35 percent continued work toward a diploma, leading to graduation rates in the 80s, Oftedahl said.
Kindergarten readiness took a hit this fall as measured by students meeting or exceeding a benchmark for letter name fluency. A total of 40.8 percent of incoming kindergartners met the benchmark, compared with 49.8 percent in fall 2019, Oftedahl said.
The decline “may reflect the detrimental impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” as many pre-kindergarten learning opportunities were lost or curtailed, Oftedahl said. Teachers are “welcoming many kindergartners in need of an additional boost,” she said.
In fall 2019, 52 percent of students of color met letter name fluency. The goal under the district’s Achievement and Integration plan was to raise the percentage from 50 to 53.
Only 13 percent of Latinx students were fluent, a drop from the previous year’s 17 percent. The district’s goal was 29 percent.
That group “really did demonstrate a step backward,” Oftedahl said.
Fluency among students eligible for free or subsidized meals rose from 34 percent to 36 percent. The district goal was 43 percent.
For third-grade reading proficiency, the district set a World’s Best Workforce goal of climbing from 44.2 percent to 65.8 percent as measured by the spring 2020 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment.
The test wasn’t given because of the pandemic.
Likewise, tests measuring oral reading fluency among racially and economically diverse third-graders weren’t given. The district had set improvement goals in its Achievement and Integration plan.
Because the test wasn’t given, a World’s Best Workforce goal to reduce the achievement gap between white students and students of color on the spring reading MCA from 27.3 percent to 18.5 percent couldn’t be measured.
Nor could the goal of reducing the gap for free or subsidized meal students from 31.4 percent to 22.8 percent.
ACT tests weren’t given, either. The district’s World’s Best Workforce goal was to raise the mean composite score for 11th graders from 20.5 to 20.9.
