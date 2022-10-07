Four candidates are running in the Nov. 8 election for two four-year terms on the Burnsville City Council. Incumbents Dan Kealey and Vince Workman are seeking re-election. Also running are Kriystauhl Fitchett and Chris John. The four were the top vote-getters in a seven person primary on Aug. 9.

Candidates responded to a Sun Thisweek questionnaire.

Four vie for two seats on the Burnsville City Council

Kriystauhl Fitchett
Four vie for two seats on the Burnsville City Council

Chris John
Four vie for two seats on the Burnsville City Council

Dan Kealey
Four vie for two seats on the Burnsville City Council

Vince Workman

Tags

Load comments