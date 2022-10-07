Four vie for two seats on the Burnsville City Council

Four candidates are running in the Nov. 8 election for two four-year terms on the Burnsville City Council. Incumbents Dan Kealey and Vince Workman are seeking re-election. Also running are Kriystauhl Fitchett and Chris John. The four were the top vote-getters in a seven person primary on Aug. 9.
Candidates responded to a Sun Thisweek questionnaire.
Kriystauhl Fitchett
Age: Not given
Family: Married with two sons
Education: M.P.A., public administration; B.A., pre-law/political science; certified A.B.A. paralegal
Occupation: Not given
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Current chair, Burnsville Economic Development Commission; current chair, MAPE Meet and Confer Local 101; chair, state of Minnesota Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Governor’s Workforce Development Board, Minnesota Legislature, Minnesota Office of the Attorney General, Minnesota Judicial District Courts; co-chair, Minnesota Civic Engagement Committee; volunteer, League of Women Voters; National League of Cities; program coordinator Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative; program coordinator, Parity - Rap/Dap At-Risk youth mentorship program; juvenile truancy mediator; volunteer for the city of Burnsville.
1) Why are you running for council? What differentiates you from the other candidates?
Burnsville’s diversity is 38%, which means our council should be representative of a diverse group of individuals interested in addressing the concerns of our city. If elected, I’d be the first African American female to take a seat on the council. Without question I have the education and experience to find new solutions for our city’s unique concerns. Making strategic budget decisions requires a strong understanding of government programs, employees, and funding opportunities that critically impacts our city. Budget decisions affect our schools, business, housing and employment opportunities and that means residents should elect the most qualified individuals to work on the council.
2) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve?
The work of the council is about solving real issues, it’s not a popularity contest or to be used to give special favors to friends. It’s about the well-being of everyone in our community. We have residents living in aged housing; there are sections of our city that are run down and in need of repair. Our seniors are crying out for a little help to live a better quality of life and our youth are struggling to find spaces that they can call their own. I’ve door-knocked every precinct in Burnsville and it’s frustrating to hear residents say how much they love Burnsville but how much it’s falling apart. The more concerns I hear from residents make me want to get right to work to find, what I believe, to be solvable issues and we could start by engaging our residents because many of them have said they want to be heard.
3) A city-commissioned organizational study recommends adding 56 new city staff positions in the next decade, with the biggest needs in police and fire. The city’s administration also says funding needs to be increased for economic development efforts, including redevelopment of aging commercial properties, business attraction and retention and home rehabilitation programs. What is your response to these recommendations?
The city paid Clifton, Larson and Allen, the eighth-largest consulting firm in the U.S., thousands of dollars to provide critical feedback to right-size the city’s needs. While Burnsville’s population has been increasing, its staffing level has been decreasing, causing staff burnout and turnover. A survey showed that more than half the city’s employees considered quitting their job while police, fire and EMS are struggling to accommodate 64,000 residents and looking for resources to increase their personnel. While at the same time, we don’t have creative initiatives to address a landfill problem, a declining mall in dire need of redevelopment and underused fiber optics to improve broadband services. I recommend we listen to the experts; after all, they are designed to provide insight and give expert guidance to improve the financial and operational stability of federal, state, and local governments.
4) The council has voted for a maximum city levy increase of 14.5% in 2023, which would address some of the staff shortages and begin the process of raising more money for economic development. The final levy vote is Dec. 6. Do you support a 14.5% increase? If not, what is acceptable to you?
If I were a voting member on the council, I would vote to pass the levy. Along with the proposed increase, city staff have also researched options to decrease the taxes and offset what residents would actually pay in 2023. If we don’t pass the levy, we are back at square one, struggling to increase critical personnel for the city, looking for ways to increase the budget and unable to provide the necessary resources to address our aging city. Abandoned buildings are also a safety risk. We need resources to maintain a clean and welcoming community. I agree with the passage of the levy, but residents should also be aware that neighboring cities are also facing increased levies too.
5) Do you think residents and businesses find Burnsville to be a safe, livable community, with housing that’s both affordable and well-kept? What, if any, measures are needed to address livability issues such as public safety and housing?
We have a responsibility to help our residents feel as though Burnsville is a safe and livable community. There are residents who live in Terrace Oaks and Crystal Lake who feel that overall, the community is safe and is a little piece of heaven. However, some have voiced concern about the increasing levels of unfavorable activity. Residents in the housing development near Highway 13 and Cub Foods have experienced vandalism and people running from the police and hiding in their backyards. Near Nicollet and County Road 42, residents are concerned about the increase in vagrancy and homelessness while residents living on Echo Park Lane are concerned about cars drag racing near the park where children play. Burnsville is an affordable community, and our residents need access to funding to help them address aging properties to increase property values.
Chris John
Age: 48
Family: Wife, Nicole; two sons, Nate and Devin
Occupation: Senior accounting consultant
Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of Minnesota
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Burnsville Planning Commission (current chair); Burnsville Economic Development Commission; Burnsville Commercial Real Estate Council; ISD 191 Finance Advisory Committee; Distinguished Toastmaster; STRIVE Mentor at Bloomington Jefferson High School; treasurer on multiple sports boards and coach for several teams in the Burnsville Athletic Club.
1) Why are you running for council? What differentiates you from the other candidates?
I want to challenge the current philosophy of our city’s governance. I have spent 10 years on city commissions building a solid understanding of our city’s challenges and learning about growth opportunities. I am an accountant by trade; therefore, I am familiar with financial budgeting. I have the knowledge and experience to navigate Burnsville’s current budget crisis and lead us to a financially sustainable future where we never again have to contemplate double-digit tax increases.
My driving force derives from being shipboard in the U.S. Navy, where I learned that compassion for others is essential to building a strong community.
2) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve?
My campaign’s motto is “Believe in a Better Burnsville,” a statement signifying that our city needs to reinvest in itself and invest in our future. In order to improve the livelihood of both individuals and businesses, we need to fund the Economic Development Authority. Many of the challenges we face today are due to council incumbents’ failure to properly fund our city. This affects many aspects of daily life, including local services, food options, and housing developments.
Failing to fund the Economic Development Authority left the city unprepared to purchase the Burnsville Center for pennies on the dollar. The city missed a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expedite the Center Village Vision and control the timing of development and future private business growth.
3) A city-commissioned organizational study recommends adding 56 new city staff positions in the next decade, with the biggest needs in police and fire. The city’s administration also says funding needs to be increased for economic development efforts, including redevelopment of aging commercial properties, business attraction and retention and home rehabilitation programs. What is your response to these recommendations?
Over the last 20 years, Burnsville’s population has grown by nearly 5,000 people. City staffing levels have remained stagnant, and we are now short-staffed across nearly all departments. For example, our police and fire departments are operating at the same level they were 20 years ago. Emergency calls have increased while staffing levels have remained stagnant. Recommendations made by a city-commissioned consultant include right-sizing our city staff to meet the needs of a growing population. Additionally, funding our Economic Development Authority will help us reinvest in blighted and aged properties, which will help increase the values of homes and businesses across the city.
4) The council has voted for a maximum city levy increase of 14.5% in 2023, which would address some of the staff shortages and begin the process of raising more money for economic development. The final levy vote is Dec. 6. Do you support a 14.5% increase? If not, what is acceptable to you?
The city’s independent study identified that if budget levels remain unchanged, we will be underfunded by roughly $5 million in each of the next three years.
Council incumbents have cornered us into a position where we are facing a potential 14.5% tax levy this year, followed by 7% increases in subsequent years. Incumbent candidates may try to offer an 8.9% increase this year, which would lead to future double-digit increases, further “kicking the can down the road,” as they have done over the past two decades.
I commit to working with our finance director, city manager, and consultants to ensure we pass an annual budget that ensures we never face double-digit increases again.
Although our current budget situation is dire, these increases will allow us to right-size our astonishingly understaffed public service and invest in our underfunded Economic Development Authority, which will improve housing and business opportunities across the city.
5) Do you think residents and businesses find Burnsville to be a safe, livable community, with housing that’s both affordable and well-kept? What, if any, measures are needed to address livability issues such as public safety and housing?
In order to address livability issues, city services must meet the needs of everyone. When I talk to residents across the city, I hear their concerns of public safety and fair and affordable housing options. Recently, a woman I met explained to me that she was leaving Burnsville because she felt unsafe. I have heard from others that there are no opportunities for them to find affordable housing. Meanwhile, council incumbents continue to approve “market rate” (i.e., $2,000 a month) mega-apartments.
Resident concerns may stem from feeling unsafe within local neighborhoods, lack of well-kept community spaces and apartment buildings, and poor employment opportunities near home. These issues can be addressed with strong council leadership, adequate city budgeting, sufficient staffing levels in public safety, and options for more affordable housing.
Every Burnsville resident should have the opportunity to live in a community where safety and well-being are never a concern.
Dan Kealey, incumbent
Age: 65
Family: Married, six children, three grandchildren
Occupation: Director of marketing and ecommerce
Education: High school graduate, some college plus many educational seminars over 40 years covering finance, human resource management, sales, project Management, buying and merchandising, digital marketing, strategic planning and civic leadership
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Currently elected and three times re-elected Burnsville City Council member; board chair of the Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster; current board member and former board chair, Executive Committee, and chair of Website and Branding Committee, of Minnesota Retailers Association; former board chair of Burnsville Chamber of Commerce; former chair of Burnsville Chamber Public Policy Committee; Nicollet Plaza Homeowners association board; and assistant youth soccer coach
1) Why are you running for council? What differentiates you from the other candidates?
I suggest common sense solutions and listen to all voices in our diverse city to ensure everyone is represented to best support and respond to our citizens. In 16 years of service to the community I have constantly challenged city priorities and programming to ensure innovation and efficiency are never left behind. We have a low tax rate in Burnsville that came from challenging every department, questioning what our priorities are today and into our future, while also investing wisely in development and redevelopment for growth and supporting our public safety departments to ensure a safe and clean city.
2) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve?
We have a lot to be proud of; however, there is always room for improvement. We need to invest more in our redevelopment goals to ensure we do not allow what has happened to other older first- or second-tier suburbs and ensure our vibrant commercial areas remain updated. Our greatest challenge is the regional mall, and we are facilitating more private sector investment, but we need to be more involved to help turn it around into a redeveloped walkable and thriving area for residents and businesses. We are already investing in resources for homeowners to update and maintain their homes and this will need continuing investment, which will recycle funding to other new applicants as loans are paid off. We also need to work with unlined landfill owner to move the trash to the lined landfill and protect our drinking water source.
3) A city-commissioned organizational study recommends adding 56 new city staff positions in the next decade, with the biggest needs in police and fire. The city’s administration also says funding needs to be increased for economic development efforts, including redevelopment of aging commercial properties, business attraction and retention and home rehabilitation programs. What is your response to these recommendations?
I am 100% in support of adding police and fire staff as our data shows increasing calls for service, especially behavioral health and paramedic calls. I would support adding more in 2023 instead of waiting for subsequent years to get to the required staffing as our city must remain safe and clean to retain and attract residents and businesses. I also support the added staff in departments that have been stretched for some time. We cannot expect people to work mandatory overtime and be stressed every day without providing adequate support. We can achieve all this with the 8.9% levy increase, most of which is for public safety. We do not need to tax up to 14.5% as there are no identified and detailed needs in 2023 that require this additional $2.5 million of people’s hard-earned income at a time when inflation, gas and grocery prices have crushed family budgets.
4) The council has voted for a maximum city levy increase of 14.5% in 2023, which would address some of the staff shortages and begin the process of raising more money for economic development. The final levy vote is Dec. 6. Do you support a 14.5% increase? If not, what is acceptable to you?
I supported an 8.9% levy proposal which funded all the police, fire and city staff as identified and also properly vetted by the City Council, to be justified in our 2023 budget. The additional taxation of $2.5 million that increased the levy to 14.5% is not necessary at this time as we have not identified a specific plan, nor have we voted on specific uses, costs and timelines that would justify this money. We are simply taking money we do not need in 2023 from people at a time when inflation, gas and grocery prices have crushed our citizens’ family budgets. We need to be prudent about what taxation we levy, and taking money today for an undetermined and unvetted use in the future is not responsible fiscal management of taxpayers’ money in my opinion.
5) Do you think residents and businesses find Burnsville to be a safe, livable community, with housing that’s both affordable and well-kept? What, if any, measures are needed to address livability issues such as public safety and housing?
We have done a good job of maintaining a safe and clean city through a period of unprecedented challenge from the pandemic. Our challenge now is to maintain and improve on this which is why we need to invest in our public safety departments, which I strongly support and have supported as my No. 1 priority since my first campaign in 2006. Our housing stock is older, and thus naturally occurring affordable so the focus is to allow the private sector market to build market-rate, amenity-rich rental units to balance our selection, which also motivates owners of older apartments to reinvest to improve resident quality of living. I worked for years to get this accomplished as a prior City Council majority rejected allowing these new apartments to be built which sent empty nesters to other cities to downsize.
Vince Workman,
incumbent
Age: 36
Family: Andrea Workman (wife), three children with fourth joining our family in November
Occupation: Independent insurance agent, Workman Insurance Agency in Burnsville
Education: Burnsville High School Class of 2004; St. Cloud State University; licensed property, casualty, life and health insurance agent
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Elected to City Council in 2018, Burnsville Planning Commission from 2015 to 2018, Burnsville Fire Muster board since 2016, Burnsville High School Football Film Team since 2020, BAC T-ball Coach since 2021
1) Why are you running for council? What differentiates you from the other candidates?
I am running for re-election because this is a community that I deeply care about. Burnsville is my home, the place I am raising my family, and where my family business has grown its roots. I have always believed that this nonpartisan office should stay nonpartisan and it is of the utmost importance that we keep politics out of local government. I am a candidate who represents the Burnsville community at large and not a political party, and I will continue to ensure the integrity of this seat if I am fortunate enough to be re-elected.
2) In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve?
The City Council is addressing current staffing needs, and in the last year we have made improvements on how we communicate with our leadership staff so we can better understand our organization. Transparency is the most important facet of government, and we spent the last several months listening to our staff detail their needs during publicly televised council meetings. We must continue to collaborate with our staff and work together to find blind spots, rather than assume we know better simply because we hold an election certificate. Opening the lines of communication with our boots on the ground has made a significant difference in how we govern and how we create policies that benefit Burnsville. Burnsville continues to evolve as a built-out community, and we must make sure we are listening to our residents and businesses as change takes place so we can make well guided decisions about our future.
3) A city-commissioned organizational study recommends adding 56 new city staff positions in the next decade, with the biggest needs in police and fire. The city’s administration also says funding needs to be increased for economic development efforts, including redevelopment of aging commercial properties, business attraction and retention and home rehabilitation programs. What is your response to these recommendations?
Our current staffing projections and economic development needs are rooted in the belief that we are in a better place today because of our change in process at City Hall. The current staffing and economic development needs are not new, but the process in which we arrived at reviewing those needs still has wet paint on it. Providing an opportunity to our leadership team to explain the pressures in each department in front of council and the community gave us an opportunity to hear unfiltered information and get to the root of where the organization needs help. I take our annual budget discussions very seriously and I understand the incredible responsibility we have as a fiduciary of public money. Burnsville must get more aggressive in pushing for redevelopment that the community needs. We need to take more ownership over our future if we are going to succeed into the future.
4) The council has voted for a maximum city levy increase of 14.5% in 2023, which would address some of the staff shortages and begin the process of raising more money for economic development. The final levy vote is Dec. 6. Do you support a 14.5% increase? If not, what is acceptable to you?
Burnsville has historically done a good job keeping the levy around 4 to 5% annually, but in doing so has neglected to plan for the needs of the organization that are met with this year. The goal of the 14.5% levy this year is to fix and maintain consistency over the next four to five years, where a lower levy this year puts us back here again next year. We need to rip the Band-Aid off and address our needs, and while I am not popping champagne over this year’s levy, I am confident that we are setting Burnsville on a course of consistency and predictability over the next four to five years. There is nothing predictable about our current economy, but I trust our financial management team when they tell us a bit of discomfort this year will allow us to navigate calmer waters in the years to come.
5) Do you think residents and businesses find Burnsville to be a safe, livable community, with housing that’s both affordable and well-kept? What, if any, measures are needed to address livability issues such as public safety and housing?
I have the most utmost confidence in our Burnsville police and fire, and I truly believe we have the best public safety departments in the state of Minnesota. There is not a better group of people wearing a badge in this state than the ones proudly wearing Burnsville on their chest. Our leadership in police and fire continues to innovate and adapt to the evolving needs of our community and we continue to hire the best and brightest people we can to protect our community. Our housing stock continues to age, and it is estimated that 50% of the homes in Burnsville with be 50 years old next year. This council has addressed our aging housing stock through various programs that aim modernize and update homes that need it, and we continue to innovate and look for solutions to maintain our homes and curb appeal into the future.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.