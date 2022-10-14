Four seek four seats in uncontested District 191 election

The Nov. 9 School Board election in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 is uncontested, with four candidates running for four seats. Terms are for four years.
Three of four board members whose terms are expiring are seeking re-election: Abigail Alt, of Burnsville; Lesley Chester, of Eagan, the current board chair; and Scott Hume, of Burnsville.
Also running is Safio Mursal, of Burnsville.
Board Member Suad Said isn’t seeking re-election.
Alt, Chester and Hume responded to a Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek questionnaire. Mursal did not respond.
Abigail Alt
Age: 52
Family: Husband and two children: One child is a 2022 BHS graduate, the other currently attends BHS. Both have attended ISD 191 schools since they were toddlers.
Occupation: Team lead, client support with a SaaS company
Education: Bachelor of arts, Hobart & William Smith College
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Appointed, ISD 191 School Board (2013); elected, ISD 191 School Board (2014, 2018); School Board chair for three terms; also vice chair, clerk, treasurer; advocated to Minnesota Legislature for policy change, special education funding and general education funding via Minnesota School Boards Association Delegate Assembly and emails to elected officials.
Other assignments: ISD 191 board members’ mentor; board liaison, Burnsville Chamber; chair, Policy Review Committee; chair, Negotiations Committee; Student Performance and Achievement Committee; board liaison, Foundation 191; board liaison, Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster; steering committee member, Burnsville Promise. Parent volunteer: PTO, SASIAC, Band Boosters, Boy Scouts, ISD 191 Finance Advisory Committee
1) Why are you running for the board?
I am dedicated to supporting successful students in a strong community. These past four years, I am proud of ISD 191 accomplishments: the implementation of K-12 Pathways; managing through the pandemic and supporting social-emotional health and student learning; sound fiscal management of taxpayer investments in our schools; and deepening partnerships with local businesses, connecting student gifts and talents with local workforce needs. As with any venture, there is always more to be done. With the partnership of fellow board members, superintendent, families, students, staff, and our community, I hope to amplify the vibrancy and strength of our school community.
2) What are the major issues facing the district? In what area or areas could it be doing better?
Enhancing student engagement. To address this I would continue to support our superintendent with innovation to diversify our workforce through Grow Your Own programs, partnerships, and mentoring to recruit and retain diverse staff. We know that learning and engagement improves when students see themselves reflected in leadership and learning roles.
Enrollment. As a board, we must continue to lead with eyes trained on enrollment: analyze our data; listen to families and staff, ensuring a multitude of perspectives and voices are heard; and share the enriching opportunities that already exist here in ISD 191. As a district, gathering and analyzing data, as well as sharing firsthand stories of success from our students will help stabilize enrollment. Bolster student outcomes post-pandemic by supporting wellness, growth, and community partnerships. We need to continue to recognize and address staff needs for self-care, mentoring, and professional development, plus deepen partnerships with local businesses.
3) After years of declining enrollment and net loss of students to other districts and school options, what is District 191 doing to be a district of choice for students? What more should it do?
Change perception by improving how we share our story with our community. Elementary schools are welcoming and offer: Arts, Universal Plus-Coding, and Advanced Learning. Middle schools offer: peer leaders, STEM, AVID, Arts, and after-school programs/sports. Middle school staff is caring and committed to helping students flourish during what is often a challenging age. At high school, students plan for postsecondary life; thousands of volunteer hours are earned; thousands of dollars are saved via College In the Schools, AP, and PSEO; and certifications are earned in IT, culinary, CNA, EMT, and engineering classes. FY23 marks the launch of an associates degree at BHS. Upcoming new certification: ASE in Automotive. ISD 191 upholds a districtwide tradition in the arts, music, theater, and chess literacy. Summer school is the essence of excellence for enrichment and credit recovery. There is something for everyone in ISD 191; the district must increasingly broadcast this truth.
4) Assess District 191’s approach to equity and inclusion. Assess the district’s efforts to attract and retain teachers and administrators of color. Could more be done?
Since 2013, equity and inclusion work has been ongoing in ISD191. In 2022, the Strategic Plan was revised with greater focus on equity, inclusion, and student agency. Decisions are based on diverse input: various surveys; conversations with family groups; student, family, and community focus groups; superintendent check-in with bargaining units; and investments in specialized supports like social workers, cultural liaisons, multilingual staff, districtwide elementary enrichment, and peer leadership groups at secondary. The intentional focus on the voice and well-being of all students and staff continues. ISD 191 has improved outcomes in hiring diverse staff. While staff increasingly reflects our student body among teachers, deans, and administrators, retention of both staff of color and diverse staff largely depends on current efforts: reversing enrollment trends to avoid cuts; ensuring district culture is welcoming and supportive; and attracting new staff via Grow Your Own programs in our Education Pathway, Community Education, and postsecondary partnerships.
Lesley Chester
Age: 51
Family: My wonderful husband, Patrick, and I have been married for 28 years. Patrick is a chef for the Minnesota Veterans Home. We have two amazing children. Our son, Hunter, is a senior at Burnsville High School in the ASD Focus Program for students with autism. Our daughter, Violet, is a fourth-grader at Rahn Elementary.
Occupation: I have nearly 30 years of nonprofit leadership experience serving several nonprofits across the metro area. Currently, I am the director of development for Breakthrough Twin Cities.
Education: As a first-generation college graduate, I have a deep passion for education, especially special education and supporting students in their post-secondary goals. I have a bachelor of arts from the University of Minnesota in speech communication and English and am working toward completing a master of arts from St. Mary’s University in philanthropy and development.
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Completing first term with ISD 191 Board of Education. Served on the policy and legislative committees and as district member representative on ISD 917 Board of Education. I served as executive director of the SouthWest Metro Educational Foundation for 10 years, providing scholarships for students in their alternative high school, career tech, and Adult Basic Education. I also served in a similar capacity as executive director for the Eagan Community Foundation.
1) Why are you running for the board?
When I ran in 2018, I was encouraged to run to bring the voice of special education to the board table. I am seeking re-election because I want to continue to bring that voice to the board table. In addition, I bring nearly 30 years of experience from serving on boards and in leadership positions with nonprofit organizations that will benefit our district in addressing challenges, seeking opportunities, and building community. Also, I am running to represent our Eagan community in our Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district.
2) What are the major issues facing the district? In what area or areas could it be doing better?
The major issues facing our district are declining enrollment, state and federal government appropriately funding education, mental health and social emotional supports for students and staff, and retaining a diverse staff that reflects our students and families. Our district has been addressing these issues and there is more work to be done as these are not issues that are solved quickly.
3) After years of declining enrollment and net loss of students to other districts and school options, what is District 191 doing to be a district of choice for students? What more should it do?
This is a current priority for the School Board. I think our district is doing a wonderful job in marketing and branding. As a board we approved increased investment in marketing and communications to build a stronger One91 brand. In addition, we have been working to better engage students and families at school transition points (elementary/middle and middle/high school). I am proud of the work that has begun during these past four years, including a better orientation and preparation of new sixth-graders entering middle school and of new ninth-graders entering high school. My son was one of the first rising ninth-graders to participate in the new high school orientation program. I think we continue to invest and expand on these strategies. In addition, continuing to invest in our K-12 Pathways programming, especially the addition of earning professional certification like CNA and IT, makes our district unique from others.
4) Assess District 191’s approach to equity and inclusion. Assess the district’s efforts to attract and retain teachers and administrators of color. Could more be done?
I value and appreciate our district’s prioritization and approach to equity and inclusion. It is clearly our priority as seen in our updated values, mission and strategic road map. More than 50% of our students identify as a person of color. Representation matters. Being taught by someone of the same race and similar life experience is transformational for BIPOC students and greatly impacts their academic achievements and post-secondary goals. Minnesota has only 7.28% BIPOC teachers, compared to 38% BIPOC students (Minnesota Teacher Supply and Demand, 2021). Our district has been very intentional in attracting teachers and administrators of color. We need to continue to work on retention, especially when the district is faced with budget cuts.
Scott Hume
Age: 50
Family: Wife, Laurie; sons Connor (Burnsville High School Class of 2017), Calvin (BHS Class of 2022) and Grant (current sophomore at BHS)
Occupation: Senior director of analytics and field management, AFS-USA Inc.
Education: B.A. in international studies from the University of Evansville (Indiana), M.A. in higher education administration from the University of Minnesota
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: ISD 191 School Board member since January 2019; have served as clerk, treasurer, and am currently vice chair of the board and current chair of the board’s Legislative Committee; member of the school district’s Finance Advisory Committee for nearly two years prior to election to board; longtime parent volunteer for my kids’ activities; former Cub Scout leader; 25 years working at a nonprofit that offers international education opportunities to high school students
1)Why are you running for the board?
My family has been fortunate to benefit from the outstanding education offered in ISD 191 and I would like to continue to build and expand opportunities for each student in our schools for another four years. I believe in the importance of a high-quality education being offered to all students, which prepares them for each subsequent phase of their life. We have made great strides over the last four years, but have a lot of work yet to do. I look forward to the opportunity to serve our community for another term.
2) What are the major issues facing the district? In what area or areas could it be doing better?
As with all schools, we are facing many issues in ISD 191, including ongoing enrollment declines, closing the achievement gap, and ensuring that our schools are safe and equitable for all of our learners, regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation. I believe that student achievement will be higher if our students feel safe and supported at school and if they have teachers and other staff who look like them and whose backgrounds and experiences are relatable to the students. While I am not an expert in educational policy or educational reform, I believe the best way I can address these and other issues as a School Board member is to ask appropriate questions, to listen, to advocate, and to give space for all voices to share their ideas and their input into solving the challenges we face.
3) After years of declining enrollment and net loss of students to other districts and school options, what is District 191 doing to be a district of choice for students? What more should it do?
I am proud of the work done in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District over the last few years. We have an incredible Pathways program, which offers opportunities for all students to explore their interests and consider what they may want to do after high school. We have caring and dedicated teachers and other staff who advocate fiercely for our students. We have one of the most diverse student bodies in the state. During COVID, we launched our Virtual Academy, which continues to enroll students from our district and from other districts throughout the state of Minnesota.
Each of these are reasons why students and families should make Burnsville-Eagan-Savage their school district of choice. We can and must continue to do more to ensure our success stories are being shared and that all students feel safe and welcome at school, so that they may receive the best possible education.
4) Assess District 191’s approach to equity and inclusion. Assess the district’s efforts to attract and retain teachers and administrators of color. Could more be done?
If students (and staff) don’t feel safe and welcome for being who they are, it will be impossible for them to learn. Understanding and accepting the importance of equity and inclusion efforts and cultural competency are critical for success in today’s increasingly diverse community, state, nation, and world. Change is good, but it can also be difficult. We must ensure that our teaching methods and curriculum continue to grow and evolve to reflect the needs of today’s learners and today’s world. Our student body has grown much more diverse over the last 10 to 15 years, but our staff does not yet reflect the diversity of our students. The administration and the teachers union have begun working together to do more to attract and retain teachers of color to our district. I am hopeful that this collaboration will begin to move the needle in the near future.
