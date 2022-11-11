Three incumbents and a newcomer were elected to four seats in Tuesday’s uncontested Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board election.

Incumbents were the top vote-getters. Abigail Alt got 13,704 votes (25.7%), board Chair Lesley Chester got 13,408 (25.2%) and Scott Hume got 13,368 (25.1%).

