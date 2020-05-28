Founding Burnsville newspaper publisher dies

Ziegenhagen launched Current in 1975
“This town needs a newspaper,” Mary Ziegenhagen declared in her own account of starting a weekly newspaper in Burnsville.
“I read in the Twin Cities daily papers what went on yesterday in Afghanistan or New York, but there was nowhere to look for an explanation of the commotion at the intersection of Cliff Road and Highway 13,” Ziegenhagen wrote in an article for Burnsville’s 2000 community history book. “Then a bookstore in the Sioux Trail Mall closed before I knew it was open. News of a community waste-paper drive reached me two weeks after I should have delivered our stuff.”
Ziegenhagen, who launched the Burnsville Current from her basement and published the first edition on Oct. 8, 1975, died May 2 in Cloverdale, California. She was 83.
In March she was diagnosed with previously undetected advanced cancer and chose not to seek treatment, according to a Facebook post from her son Eric. Her husband, David Ziegenhagen, died on Jan. 29.
His mother “was and is my north star in many ways,” Eric wrote.
“She held her own as an activist for women’s rights, a newspaper founder and publisher, op-ed columnist, president of the Cloverdale Historical Society, medical transcriptionist, Peace Corps staffer; and long ago, assistant to VP Hubert Humphrey and Senator Eugene McCarthy.”
Ziegenhagen was born in Bloomington, Illinois, and spent her teen years in Moorhead, Minnesota. Trained as a medical records technician, she moved to Washington, D.C., in 1960 to serve on Minnesota Sen. McCarthy’s staff and later as an assistant to Vice President Humphrey.
She became assistant to the director of the first group of Peace Corps volunteers in the Philippines and later went to Western Samoa, where David was the Peace Corps country director, according to her obituary.
She started the Current after the family returned to Minnesota. It was the second local newspaper in town, along with the then Farmington-based Dakota County Tribune, which covered several communities including Burnsville.
“The Current believes that Burnsville, a community of almost 32,000 people needs its own newspaper,” said an editorial in the first edition. “During the last 15 years, Burnsville has grown and changed from a farming community with cultural ties to St. Paul to a spacious, attractive suburb with a direct line to downtown Minneapolis.”
The first edition “informed residents that the city council had approved a four-way stop with rumble strips at 134th Street and Oakland Avenue, that property owners could collect up to $200 from the city to recover their costs for removing trees with Dutch Elm or Oak Wilt disease, that the property tax mill rate would be lower the next year, and that Jack Young wanted to build a driving range and miniature golf course next to his restaurant on County Road 42,” said Ziegenhagen’s article in “Burnsville 2000: A Community History.”
When the paper was about a year old, Ziegenhagen was recruited and hired by the Minneapolis Star as its first female editorial writer, serving from 1977 to 1979. By then, her husband, a University of Minnesota journalism graduate, was working for the Current full time. Ten months after it launched, the paper moved from the family’s basement in the Birnamwood Town Homes to an office space on Cliff Road.
By 1982, Current Newspapers Inc. was producing five separate community papers for Burnsville, Eagan, Apple Valley-Lakeville-Rosemount, Prior Lake and Bloomington. The Ziegenhagens owned 55 percent of the company’s stock, and Joanne Shiebler, its first vice president of marketing, owned 40 percent.
“In 1983, California-based FNCO purchased and combined Current Newspapers Inc. with other suburban newspaper companies in the Twin Cities area,” Ziegenhagen wrote in 2000. “The companies have changed hands several times since then and, along the way, the name of the papers changed to Sun-Current, reflecting one of the partners in the merger, Sun Newspapers.”
Ziegenhagen’s creation lives on through this newspaper, Sun Thisweek, and others throughout the metropolitan area. The Dakota County Tribune and its former Thisweek papers merged with the Sun-Current papers under ECM Publishers, which bought both groups.
Today, ECM is a division of Adams Publishing Group, which also owns the remaining Sun Current, Sun Post and Sun Sailor newspaper groups.
The Ziegenhagens retired in 2000 to Cloverdale, where Mary led the annual Cloverdale Fiddle Festival and chaired the Cloverdale History Center board, guiding it through a recent expansion.
She is survived by sons Eric, of Chicago, and Mark, of Minneapolis; sisters Elinor Smith, Alice Olson and Rita Kimmel; and brothers Mike and Tony Kinsella.
