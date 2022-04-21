Burnsville High School baseball and softball boosters are expected to raise half or more of the money for construction of turf fields before a fundraising partner steps in.
The expectation is outlined in a nonbinding memorandum of understanding between Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation. The School Board unanimously approved the memo April 14.
It says the district must work with the boosters in “leading gift financial commitment” to cover at least 50% to 60% of the cost before the foundation’s “activation in developing a fundraising strategy” to raise the rest.
Boosters, coaches and district administration have backed the partnership to build two turf fields — one for baseball, one for softball — on school property.
Three options range from $2 million for two partial turf fields to $3.5 million for two complete turf fields, with lighting, as well as fences and backstops, scoreboards, a dugout, a grandstand and bullpens.
Backers say the project could upgrade the school’s image, help it attract and retain students and draw more students of color to the sports.
It would return the school’s historically successful varsity baseball team to campus. The team plays its home games at Alimagnet Park in Burnsville. The school’s current field is too small for high school ball, and a pipeline project crossing school property left the field unusable, baseball coach Mick Scholl told the board March 24.
The new fields could also raise revenue from public rental and advertising, backers say.
A binding agreement committing the district to maintaining the fields and replacing the turf when it wears out will follow if the project proceeds.
The Ripken Foundation, which has helped build 100 ballparks in 27 states, uses a construction partner, Sports Fields Inc., to build projects it’s involved in.
