Former council member, chamber president dies at 92

Bernard “Bernie” Peroz, a former City Council member and Chamber of Commerce president in Burnsville, died June 6 at 92.
Peroz, of Louisville, Ohio, was born in Alliance, Ohio, and attended Mount Union College and Kent State University. He started his business career at Transue and Williams Corp. as a timekeeper and became a data processor and system analyst. He later became manager of systems and data processing for Universal Cooperatives.
In 1977 he moved to Minnesota with the company. From 1980 until his retirement, Peroz worked for Braemar Computer Corp. in Burnsville, first as Controller, then as treasurer and CFO and later as CEO. During his career he served as president of Burnsville Chamber of Commerce and was elected to the Burnsville City Council. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge and the National Association of Accountants.
After retiring, he lived for 14 years in Stuart, Florida, before returning to Ohio in 2019.
Peroz is survived by his wife of 71 years, Patricia Ann (Burns) Peroz; daughters, Sue (Chris) Clay, Mari (Jeremy) Kent; sons, Mike (Mary Joy) Peroz, Terry Peroz, Pat (Karen) Peroz, Tim (Lupe) Peroz, Jim (Kim) Peroz; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Peroz; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Stephen, in April 2021, and two brothers.
