Former 191 principal sentenced in prostitution case

Mohamed Ali Selim

A former School District 191 principal was sentenced Nov. 4 for attempting to solicit prostitution from an undercover officer posing on the phone as a 15-year-old girl, according to published reports.

Mohamed Ali Selim, 38, of Lakeville, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court to 30 days in the county workhouse and three years of probation. Under a plea deal, Selim will also serve 30 days in the county’s Sentencing to Serve work program, published reports said.

Tags

Load comments