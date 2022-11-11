Former 191 principal sentenced in prostitution case

A former School District 191 principal was sentenced Nov. 4 for attempting to solicit prostitution from an undercover officer posing on the phone as a 15-year-old girl, according to published reports.
Mohamed Ali Selim, 38, of Lakeville, was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court to 30 days in the county workhouse and three years of probation. Under a plea deal, Selim will also serve 30 days in the county’s Sentencing to Serve work program, published reports said.
Selim was arrested May 17 in St. Louis Park in an undercover police operation targeting sexual exploitation of minors, the city announced at the time. Selim was one of four men arrested in the multidepartment operation, part of a statewide crackdown on human trafficking.
Selim pleaded guilty in September to a felony charge of hiring, or offering or agreeing to hire, a person he believed to be at least 13 but under 16 for prostitution.
Selim, who joined the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district in the 2019-20 school year, was principal of Eagle Ridge Middle School at the time of his arrest. Before that he was principal of William Byrne Elementary.
He resigned from the district effective May 23. Dave Helke, a former Burnsville High School principal, is now principal of Eagle Ridge.
Selim won District 191’s 2019-20 Leadership in Action Award, one of its annual One91 Community of Excellence Awards. He was nominated by five William Byrne teachers who praised his leadership.
Before coming to the district, the 2002 graduate of Richfield High School held teaching and administrative positions for metro-area charter schools.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.