Forester’s long career bookended by tree diseases

EAB continues its spread, Grommesch says
Dave Grommesch’s career with the city of Burnsville was bookended by fatal tree diseases.
Dutch elm disease and oak wilt were raging when he started in 1980. The emerald ash borer continued its spread on his way out. Grommesch, who retired in January after 23 years as forestry supervisor, said he stuck around so long in part to put the city’s response to EAB on firm footing.
“But I also enjoyed working with the city,” said Grommesch, 69. “After being there as long as I was working there, almost 42 years, it becomes like a second home, and you hate to move on out of a second home.”
Grommesch became forestry supervisor in 1998, succeeding the retiring Bob Hulett, a former priest with an evangelical zeal for trees, flowers, shrubs and the environment.
The four-person forestry department continued its public-facing role under Grommesch, whose job included dispensing advice to residents on care of trees, shrubs and landscaping.
“We’re kind of like going to a nursery and getting advice from a nursery,” said Grommesch, who worked for one before joining the city as a parks maintenance worker.
His local roots run deep. Grommesch’s father, Roger, had a construction company that began building homes, mostly in Burnsville, in 1959. The family moved here in 1963, and Dave graduated from Burnsville High School in 1971.
After a year of vocational school in landscape design, Grommesch took a seasonal job running the garden center store at the old Sioux Trail Nursery at Highway 13 and Cliff Road, roughly where Walgreen’s is now.
When the nursery was sold Grommesch took the city job, which provided year-round employment. He spent his first two days hauling garbage from parks and scrubbing port-a-potties at Crystal Lake Beach.
“After that, I was kind of like, ‘What the heck are you getting yourself into?’ ” Grommesch said. “But I learned the guys and got to be good friends and worked well with everybody, and it became a great job.”
Shortly after becoming forestry supervisor Grommesch was tested by a May 1998 storm with severe straight-line winds. The city worked with multiple contractors to remove tree debris from public and private property. Whatever homeowners could bring to the curb, the city hauled away.
The city compost site was too small for all the refuse, so the city secured use of the parking lot at Buck Hill.
“When you figure we had multiple contractors working for six weeks, seven days a week, hauling tree debris, that’s a big deal,” Grommesch said.
EAB
The emerald ash borer, an exotic beetle whose larvae feed on the inner bark of ash trees, disrupting the tree’s ability to transport water and nutrients, was discovered in southeastern Michigan in 2002.
EAB was confirmed in Burnsville in 2018 after being detected in Bloomington, Eagan, Apple Valley and Lakeville, according to Rainbow Treecare, a contractor that works with Burnsville and other cities.
Burnsville had begun preparing its response in 2010, the first city outside of Minneapolis and St. Paul to develop an EAB management plan, Grommesch said. A plan update and implementation followed in 2013, he said.
“This is here to stay,” he said. “Eventually the trees are going to be gone.”
Early on the city did an inventory of all boulevard trees and trees in passive park areas. They totaled almost 10,000, a third of them ash.
The city launched a program of tree removals and injections, with the treatments focused on boulevard trees to give them an extra two or three years of life, Grommesch said. The city does little with ash trees in woodland areas, he said.
Removals have ranged from about 100 to 250 a year, Grommesch said. Through its contractor the city makes injections available to private property owners at a discounted price.
“The infection has increased a lot in town,” he said. “There’s nothing you can do with people that don’t want to inject. There’s nothing you can do with the woodland injections. Being that surrounding cities have it so bad, it’s bound and determined to really hit us pretty hard. We’re finding more and more of it. But with our injection program we feel that we’ve slowed it down.”
Homeowners whose boulevard trees have been removed have a standing offer from the city to replace them.
“A good percentage of them opted out” because they were tired of tree debris, Grommesch said. “There’s a lot of bare spots. We do make that offer to the residents for replacement.”
