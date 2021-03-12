Burnsville’s $125,000 grant will help feed residents
Plans for a $125,000 grant to plant a food forest and public gardens in Burnsville were greeted warmly by City Council members Tuesday.
Burnsville is one of nine U.S. cities awarded grants through the U.S. Conference of Mayors 2021 Childhood Obesity Prevention and Environmental Health and Sustainability Awards.
Burnsville’s application to fund a food forest, community garden, market garden and organics drop-off site — and to promote nutrition through city events and education — won the top award among small cities in the competition.
Second-term Council Member Cara Schulz said she raised the idea of publicly grown food for residents in her first year in office.
“To see this happen, it’s beyond exciting,” she said during a council work session Tuesday. “This is one of the things that sparked a desire in me to be on the City Council, because I feel so strongly about this. ... It’s so incredible to see that this is actually happening — to see the food forest, to get that youth program with that market garden, and to expand community gardens, which was another area I’ve just been hoping and hoping would happen. Thank you to staff.”
Said Council Member Dan Gustafson: “I can’t think of a better use of this money right now in our city as we’re slowly working our way toward normality again, whatever that’s going to be. It’s absolutely fabulous.”
The grant proposal grew out of the city’s sustainability plan, which includes goals to encourage gardening and composting, plant more neighborhood gardens and food-bearing plants, address food-insecure areas and populations in the city, and establish an organics drop-off site.
A food forest is a “very low-maintenance permaculture” with different heights of plants, said Sue Bast, the city’s environmental specialist and sustainability coordinator.
“We can talk about apple trees, nut trees, berry bushes, and around the ground cover might be strawberries,” Bast said. “These would be planted and there would be free access for residents to come and pick the fruit and the vegetables.”
The program, dubbed Grow Burnsville, calls for a third community garden. The city has gardens at Neill Park and Wolk Park.
Also planned is a market garden, where youth would raise produce and learn gardening and entrepreneurship through paid internships.
City staffers are scouting sites for the food forest and gardens, Bast said.
They must be on city property with good sun and soil and access to water. Staffers are seeking sites near low-income and diverse populations, preferably near elementary schools.
The organics drop-off site, a collaboration with Dakota County, will likely be near the Ice Center across from the outdoor rink in Civic Center Park, Public Works Director Ryan Peterson said.
The city plans to enlist Dakota County master gardeners to promote gardening in Burnsville and appear at various city events. Chefs will be tapped to demonstrate ways to prepare and serve produce.
“We’re looking for a volunteer to be a champion for that gardening process and also a champion for composting,” Bast said.
The city will use grant funds to hire two Grow Burnsville consultants, including St. Paul-based Urban Roots, a nonprofit that will oversee the market garden program. Its mission is empowering youth through nature, healthy food and community.
